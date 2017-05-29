Literacy for Life Brings Book Bungalows to High River

29 Book Bungalows have been adopted and distributed to good homes. There are a few left and they will be placed in areas that do not have any or many. The Bungalows become the property of the individual or group that takes them and it will be their responsibility to maintain the books and the bungalow.

The Town of High River is helping to prepare a map that shows all the locations of the Book Bungalows. The map will be available on our website as well as Our High River, Town of High River and other appropriate locations. Do you already own a little free library? Would you like to be added to the map? Please contact the office with your address and contact information.

A Book Bungalow and a Board Game Box will be set up on between Evelyn’s Memory Lane and Colossis downtown for public use. The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Committee will be decorating this Bungalow.

Highwood High School Grade 10 Construction class has constructed the Bungalows as a school project and did an awesome job. We are excited to partner with the young people at that school. High River Home Hardware is a generous donor to this project as well as the High River Rotary, and the High River Vitality Fund. We also have had help from so many volunteers in our community. Delbert Moncrieff donated his time and truck to transport the bungalows to the Culture Centre. The High River Firemen and Fred Stegmeier came out and helped move them into the Culture Centre.

September 8th is International Literacy Day and we will be launching the Book Bungalows on that date.

Literacy for Life can be contacted by email: [email protected] or phone: 403-652-5090 or mail: #3, 1204 – 10th Street SE, High River, AB T1V 2B9

Check out the website or find them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest or YouTube

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

