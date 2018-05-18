Little Britches Parade this Saturday - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Little Britches Parade will be held on Saturday, May 19 at 10 a.m. in downtown High River. This year’s parade includes the usual floats, as well as bands, horses and other colourful entries.

This year, the theme is ‘A Salute to High River First Responders’ and will include parade marshals Dr. Keith Spackman, Fred Stegmeier (EMS), Len Zebedee, Lark Isbell , Oliver Perry (Fire) and Robin Alexander (RCMP).

The parade will require road closures on 3 and 4 Avenue S.W. from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will also be parking restrictions in and around the downtown from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and within George Lane Park from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. View the attached map for parade route and staging areas.

There will be plenty of exciting and family-friendly activities to enjoy after the parade and throughout the entire weekend. Parade attendees are welcome and encouraged to stay in town and enjoy:

The Little Britches Rodeo

The annual River of Music Festival

Community Piano Launch Party

Battle of the Bands in George Lane Park

Foothills SNAPS Farmers’ Market

High River Art Society Fine Art & Handcrafted Market

Servus and Sobeys Taste of High River

Bar U National Historic Site Spring Seeding Weekend

All information and activities for Little Britches Weekend will be updated on the Town’s website at www.highriver.ca/littlebritches