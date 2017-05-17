Little Britches Weekend in High River

May 20-21, 2017

Various venues around High River.

High River has hosted the Little Britches Parade and Rodeo every Victoria Day long weekend for the past 58 years. The event includes a parade through High River’s beautiful downtown and one of Canada’s most unique children’s rodeos, as well as an international food and music festival. More>>

Little Britches Parade returns to High River on May 20

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Little Britches Parade will be held on Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. in downtown High River. This year’s parade includes more than 60 floats, as well as bands, horses and other colourful entries.

The theme is saluting 75 years of the 187 squadron of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets in High River and celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday. The air cadets will be granted Freedom of the City by Mayor Craig Snodgrass at a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Town Office.

The parade will require road closures and parking restrictions in and around the downtown. View the attached map for parade route and staging areas.

Immediately after the parade the show bands will move to George Lane Park to continue to play in a battle of the bands. There will also be street buskers set up throughout the downtown for the River of the Music Festival, and the Cultural Taste of High River will get started at noon.

Complete details can be found at www.choosehighriver.ca.

Cultural Taste of High River

Saturday, May 20, 12 p.m.,

Highwood Memorial Centre

A Cultural Taste of High River featuring dishes from countries around the world.

River of Music Festival

Saturday, May 20, 11:30 a.m.

Buskers and food trucks throughout the downtown.

Battle of the Bands in George Lane Park

Tates Lemonade Stand (1 Street West), with donations to the High River Cancer Clinic

Little Britches Rodeo

Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.

Sunday, May 21, 10 a.m.

High River Rodeo Grounds

Tickets available at the gate.

Held at the High River Agricultural Grounds, where kids can practice their cowboy moves in challenges such as barrel racing, goat tying, steer riding, mini broncs and more.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

