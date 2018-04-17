Little Britches Weekend Returns to High River May 19-21 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: High River will once again be launching tourist season by celebrating Little Britches Weekend from May 19-21.

“We are lucky that two world-renowned events are happening on Saturday, May 19,” says Hank Leeferink, Chair of the Little Britches Parade Committee. “But if you happened to not be invited to the Royal Wedding, we’d love to have you join us at the Little Britches Parade!”

The Little Britches Parade will be held on Saturday, May 19 at 10 a.m. in downtown High River and this year’s theme will be ‘A Salute to High River First Responders.’ After the parade, visitors can enjoy Lions Club Beef on a Bun, for $3 at George Lane Park.

Parade Entries will be accepted until May 10 and registrants can enter a float for free here. More information about the Parade can be found on the official Parade Facebook page.

The Little Britches Rodeo will start at noon on Saturday, May 19 at the High River Rodeo Grounds, and will feature barrel racing, goat tying, team roping & more! New this year, there will also be a 4H Show and Sale and the Indoor Arena on Monday, May 21 at 1 p.m.

The annual River of Music Festival will be held on Saturday, May 19 from 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be music throughout the downtown as well as a new song writing contest and the Battle of the Bands in George Lane Park.

Foothills SNAPS will launch their annual Farmers’ Market on Saturday, May 19 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

on 4th Avenue S.W.

New this year, the High River Art Society will host a Fine Art & Handcrafted Market on Friday, May 18, from 12 – 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 19 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the High River United Church.

Servus and Sobeys have partnered to present the Taste of High River, featuring dishes from countries around the world on Saturday, May 19 at 12 p.m. at the Highwood (Memorial) Centre.

Finally, the Bar U National Historic Site in Longview will be hosting their Spring Seeding Weekend from May 19 – 21 at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can enjoy horse drawn wagon rides and experience working draft horses.

All information and activities for Little Britches Weekend will be updated on the Town’s website at www.highriver.ca/littlebritches – be sure to check back for updates!