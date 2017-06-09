Live Coverage of 2017 Men’s U23 World Wheelchair Basketball Championship Available on Facebook Live and Cbcsports.Ca

TORONTO, ONT. – Canadian fans will witness the best in the world under the age of 23 in wheelchair basketball as the next generation of Paralympic stars compete at the Men’s U23 World Wheelchair Basketball Championship from June 8 to 16, 2017 in Toronto. Live coverage of these championships is made possible through a partnership between the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Wheelchair Basketball Canada.

Live and on demand coverage of all of Team Canada preliminary round games and all playoff games will be available online at Facebook Live ( CDNParalympics ) and CBCsports.ca . All 42 games will also be streamed live via the Wheelchair Basketball Canada Facebook page ( WheelchairBasketball ) and online at www.2017u23wwbc.com

World-class athletes representing 12 nations, including host Canada, will converge at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in downtown Toronto to showcase the elite skill and athleticism that make wheelchair basketball a thrilling spectator sport and one of the most popular sports in the world for athletes with a disability.

Team Canada is in pursuit of a return to the top of the podium, having won back-to-back gold medals at the world championship for junior men in 1997 and 2001. Most recently, Canada placed sixth at the last world championship for junior men in 2013.

The event returns to Toronto in time to mark the 20-year anniversary since Canada hosted and won the inaugural world championship for junior men in Toronto in 1997.

Twelve nations will compete at the event with Canada hosting Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Great Britain, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Africa, Turkey and the United States.

Team Canada’s preliminary round schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 8 – 12 p.m. (ET) ITA vs. CAN

Friday, June 9 – 6 p.m. (ET) CAN vs. AUS

Saturday, June 10 – 6 p.m. (ET) CAN vs. IRI

Sunday, June 11 – 3 p.m. (ET) TUR vs. CAN

Monday, June 12 – 6 p.m. (ET) CAN vs. BRA

Tickets to the event are on sale online and through the Mattamy Athletic Centre box office.

About Wheelchair Basketball Canada

Wheelchair Basketball Canada is the national sport governing body responsible for the organization of the sport in Canada. It is a non-profit, charitable organization that is committed to excellence in the development, support and promotion of wheelchair basketball programs and services for all Canadians from grassroots to high performance. Wheelchair basketball is a fast-paced, hard-hitting, competitive sport in which Canada is held in high esteem around the world for winning a combined six gold, one silver, and one bronze medal in the last seven Paralympic Games. For more information, please visit www.wheelchairbasketball.ca .

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

