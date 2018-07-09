Local Athlete and CFL Giving Back - Gateway Gazette

Local Athlete and CFL Giving Back

By Contributor

Jul 09
The launch of another awesome event in High River for FREE! Troy Kowal is thankful for his community and the support he received in his years playing football at Highwood. He is home for the summer from Minot University and  wants to give back to his home town. His goal is to share the love of the game and build the Mustang football program strong again.
In partnership with Mustangs he is offering a one day camp to learn basics, bring in motivating speakers on how to become and manage being a elite athlete and have FUN!! The power house CFL player Bryn Roy has also offered to give back to the love of the game and believes it starts with the younger generation. Come hear Bryn speak and get PUMPED UP!
There is still room in this program.
