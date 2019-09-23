Local Film Festival Goes International! - Gateway Gazette

The Edmonton Short Film Festival expands to two days! Local filmmakers asked … the Edmonton Short Film Festival (ESFF) made it happen … a second day has been added to this successful grassroots festival for Alberta filmmakers to have “longer form” short films considered for screening.

“Adding a second day to the festival totally made sense as the next step in our growth,” shares Sharlene Millang, president and co-founder of ESFF. “ESFF is always looking for ways to screen more Alberta films, and then we thought … why not provide this opportunity outside of Alberta as well?” In addition to screening local films at the new ESFF Long Shorts, the festival invited international filmmakers to submit their short films. This addition has resulted in the audience getting an opportunity to enjoy films including actors like Peter Riegert, made famous for his role in “Animal House”.

ESFF Long Shorts will be presented at Metro Cinema in the historic Garneau Theatre on Sunday afternoon, October 20, one day after the premiere gala event on Saturday night, October 19. Last year, the festival introduced a bonus screening of 360/VR films (also an international category) which was very successful and is being offered again from 5-6:30 PM on October 19 (included with admission to the gala).

“Every year, the quality of films being screened at the festival goes up,” states Daniel Foreman, co-director and co-founder, “Our job as programmers is to create an interesting program with artistic and technically excellent films.”

About the Edmonton Short Film Festival (ESFF): The ESFF is dedicated to the elevation of Alberta Independent Films and was founded in 2013. In addition to a main festival, the nonprofit festival offers many events for the community including workshops, the free 48 Hour Mobile Film Challenge and screenings at community events.