Local Food Week Celebrates Homegrown Fare - Gateway Gazette

Alberta’s billion-dollar local food industry takes centre stage Aug. 12-19 as the province hosts its first ever Local Food Week.

To be proclaimed every third week of August, Alberta Local Food Week gives people the opportunity to experience and celebrate the province’s local food industry.

This proclamation demonstrates the government’s commitment to increasing awareness about the abundance and quality of Alberta food products. It also helps highlight the producers and processors who work to put nutritious food on dinner tables across the province.

“Local food connects Alberta’s communities as more consumers want to know where their food comes from and how it’s produced. Alberta Local Food Week is an opportunity to celebrate and promote our province’s outstanding agriculture and food industry.” ~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

“Local food week is exciting for Alberta producers like us, because it celebrates growth in the local food market and shows support for local business. As farmers, we take our job of producing high quality safe food seriously. We continue to educate ourselves on new and cutting edge technologies so we can use the best techniques available to care for the land and our plants, putting safe, healthy foods on Albertans plates.” ~Rod Bradshaw, president, Calgary Farmers’ Market board

Alberta Local Food Week brings government and industry together to encourage the development and success of Alberta’s local food sector as part of a strong and diversified agriculture industry. It is also an important step in implementing the Supporting Alberta’s Local Food Sector Act , passed May 30.

How to participate