Local magician Malcolm Russell will be performing a one-hour all-ages magic show (yes, as much fun for adults as for kids) at the Griffith Centre on Tuesday, May 23rd at 7pm. This is a fundraiser to help cover the costs of Chad Kendricks’ ongoing ALS treatment, so please spread the word, invite your friends and come down and join us!

Tickets are $20 cash at the door ($10 for kids).

