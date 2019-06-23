Longer Public Land Tenure to Boost Tourism Growth - Gateway Gazette

The ability to extend tourism and commercial recreation operators’ leases on public land up to 60 years will help Alberta’s tourism industry thrive.

Travel Alberta

Whether it’s a tourism opportunity like a hotel or a mountain bike park, extended term length on public land supports government’s commitment to eliminate red tape and make good on its promise to give operators the certainty they need to secure long-term financing and attract investment.

“Albertans are natural conservationists. We love our public land, and all that our beautiful province offers in terms of recreational activities. Extending tourism tenure to responsible operators on public land will ensure more investment in this industry and more opportunities for Albertans to enjoy exciting recreational opportunities in their backyards.”Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks

The new term length and lease will come into force Nov. 1 and aligns with other jurisdictions. Between now and Nov. 1, government will review existing lease tenure policy to ensure appropriate checks and balances are in place to support tourism and commercial recreation operators while protecting the environment.

“Alberta businesses told us that the previous terms were too restrictive – and we listened. Relaxing regulations around term length on public land supports our commitment to reduce red tape. This change will make Alberta more competitive and attractive for tourism investment and projects, bringing more jobs to our province.”Tanya Fir, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism

“This change to tourism operator leases will give investors the certainty they need to build and expand, allowing the tourism industry to flourish and create jobs in the sector.”Dave Kaiser, president and CEO, Alberta Hotel and Lodging Association

“Investing in a business on public land has always been risky, and risk management is key to a successful venture. This longer lease term with a renewal option prior to expiry will ensure Alberta’s tourism industry will thrive for generations to come.”Lorne Hindbo, business owner and member of the North Saskatchewan Regional Advisory Council

Expenditures by tourists in Alberta reached $8.5 billion in 2016, supporting about 127,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The tenure change supports government efforts to reduce red tape and uses an outcome-based approach to ensure regulatory processes are necessary, effective, efficient and proportional to the outcomes they are trying to achieve.