Longview to Hold By-election Following Resignation

By Gateway Gazette

Nov 01

Unfortunately Carole MacLeod has decided to resign from the Council of the Village of Longview. This will require a By-Election to be held for the vacant Council position.

After a Special Meeting of Council the dates for the By-Election are as follows:

NOMINATION DAY – Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 from 10:00 am to 12 noon at Village Office. Nomination packages available at the Village Office.

ADVANCED POLL – Saturday, Nov 25, 2017 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Longview Community Hall.

ELECTION DAY – Monday, Dec 11, 2017 from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm at the Longview Community Hall.

Council has approved the use of Special Ballots for use of the Infirm or people who are unable to vote at either the Advance poll or the Election Day.

Heather McInnes has been appointed as the Returning Officer.

