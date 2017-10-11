Longview Library: Bringing You Games and Workshops

The library will have a giant kerplunk game and giant ring toss game each week in October. Check the bulletin board for days and times.

Crib Club is in full swing again on Thursday afternoons at 2.

We are looking for a volunteer to help shelve books. Please see Lynda, our librarian, if you think you could help, or call her at the library at 403-558-3927.

Flu Shots will be available on a walk in basis on Wednesday, November 1st from 9:30am – 2:30pm.

Lynda is most excited to invite you to join us in the library on Tuesday, October 10 from 1 to 2pm for PART 1 of ESSENTIAL OILS 101. Longview resident, Lisa Penner will show us how to use oils safely and effectively. PART 2 is Tuesday, November 7 from 1 to 2pm. This class is a MAKE AND TAKE one. These classes will be followed by 3 more—–HEALTH AND OILS, Thursday, October 26 from 10:30am to 12 (noon); HOLIDAY JOY, Thursday, November 23, 10:30am to12 (noon) where you will be shown how make a Christmas gift; and SURVIVING THE HOLIDAYS, (TBA). You will learn how to handle the stress and weariness of the holiday season by the use of oils. These classes are all free, except the Make and Take one, and you only pay for the supplies you choose to use.

A stimulating read is The Other Einstein by Marie Benedict. By detailed research and vivid description, Benedict weaves the compelling story of Einstein’s first wife, a woman married to the wrong man. She is forgotten by history, but was a a strong, brilliant woman, who met Einstein while studying at a university in Zurich.

Happy Reading

