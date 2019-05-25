Longview Library: Eden Valley Project - Gateway Gazette

The Longview Library has been awarded an Honourable Mention in the small library category. This award is given by Marigold, and recognizes our poetry program that is proving very successful. Congratulations go to Myrim Wilson, who was the winner of this year’s contest.

The Eden Valley Project is underway and is proving to be better than we had hoped. This project provides an opportunity for residents of Eden Valley Reserve to be in a work place environment and to reconnect with it.

We are really excited to be a part of this program and to have the support of the Eden Valley community and its Elders. It has been a very positive experience for everyone. Two very congenial and charming participants have been Tuff Dixon and Alke Lefthand. Congratulations to you both.

Due to popular demand, the library has purchased some new books on Mermaids and Unicorns. Our librarian, Lynda, has purchased 2 sets of snap circuits. Hundreds of electronic circuits can be built with these kits, and they are popular for children and adults alike.

Two good reads are Daughters of The Night Sky by Amie K, Runyan. It is the story of Katya, a young Russian pilot, who when the Nazis were storming across Europe, is called to defend her country. Her unit is the only one comprised of just women. They were so successful that the Germans learned to fear their nocturnal raids and called them “The Night Witches”.

Another is Forgiveness by Mark Sakamoto. It is a true life account of the darkest period in Canadian history. It tells of the courage and resilience of two Japanese families interned in camps in Alberta during the Second World War. It reaffirms the power of forgiveness in achieving peace and equanimity.

Happy Reading.