Longview Library is Ready for Summer - Gateway Gazette

The library welcomes Longview resident, Lisa Penner, to our staff. You will find Lisa, with her warm welcoming smile, on the desk when Lynda is unable to be in.

The Grade 5/6 class from the Longview School visited the Library in May. They were interviewing businesses about their history in Longview. Ivor McCorquindale and Janet Blackmore helped with this project.

On July 17, 18 and 19, Lynda will be bringing in some exciting activities for the children to be held in the park. One is a parachute for kid’s games, another slime sessions and Hungary Mungry. On August 7, Giant Yahtzee for games in the park. Watch the board for times.

Two new books for children in are: Click Cluck Quack Back to School by Doreen Cronin, and Sweetest Kulu by Celina Kalluk

For adults, the library has an excellent collection of gardening books. As the noted Roman philosopher said, “If you have a garden and a library, you have all you need.” So, come in and check them out.

The Board would like to thank everyone for their extreme generosity and support of our fundraiser. We are still accepting donations. We would like to say, yet again, that if it were not for these funds, we simply could not keep our door open. So, again, thank you.

On June 23, the library board got up at 3:30a.m. to feed the racers of the K-100, an international relay race starting in Longview and running through the Kananaskis. There are 75 teams of 10 racers each. We provide coffee, tea, juices, bagels and homemade jams. The race is sponsored by Subaru and other smaller businesses. The breakfast is a wonderful fundraiser for the library and has been going for more than 20 years. The race is an economic boost to our galleries, restaurants and hotels. The weather was soggy and miserable, but everyone had happy, welcoming and warm smiles.

In May, the library board and their families were out doing a highway clean-up, again as a fundraiser for the library. These ladies are tireless workers for the community and should be commended.

Watch for us on our float in the Longview Parade on Little New York Days, July 21. We’ll be watching for you!

A fun read is Bono, by Helen Brown, an award winning Australian journalist. It is an enchanting story of a rescue cat living in New York City. But the book is much more than about a cat. It is beautifully written and is full of wit, wisdom and grace. The author donates a portion of her earnings from the book to the Bideawee Animal Shelter in New York City. “Bideawee” is Scottish for “to stay a little”.

Another suggestion is: Come From Away by Geneieve Graham, the author of Tides of Honour and Promises to Keep. The author is passionate about Canadian history, and this book is inspired by the Battle of the Gulf of St. Lawrence between 1942-1944. German u-boats penetrated the eastern coast of Canada and came within 300 kilometres of Quebec City. The book is historical fiction at it’s best. Graham lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia.