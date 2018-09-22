Longview Library Looked to the Stars - Gateway Gazette

“Is there life beyond our planet, and if so, what form does it take?” The answers to these compelling questions were explored by Donna Young, an astrophysicist, who works for the NASA Astrophysics Division of the Universe Learning program, for the residents of Longview in the library on Sept. 5th.

Donna worked on the Chandra x-ray telescope, launched in July 1999. It is currently orbiting our solar system, providing scientists with valuable insights into the structure and evolution of our universe. For further information, you can consult the Chandra website page.

Much of this knowledge is unknown to the general public, so her presentation was very special and we all felt lucky to have heard her. She received a hearty applause.

The monies raised at the Art’s and Music Festival were most welcome. It is always a good fundraiser for us.

Kudos go to the life-long resident of Longview, Jean Herriman, for her winning place in the Polar Expressions Publishing literary competition. Her poem “There Comes a Time” will be published in the near future in a new collection of modern Canadian poetry called “Lean IN”.

Are you aware of the unique items in the library catalogue that you are able to use? The list is long, but here are a few of the items available with your library card. Walking poles, ski poles, lawn/outdoor games, crampons, pedometers, wine glasses and many more. It will surprise you. Ask Lynda, our librarian, about this.

The movie “Book Club” with Jane Fonda, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon has been ordered for the library. A Measure of Darkness by Jonathan Kellerman and Educated by Tara Westover are 2 of the new books in. Also in is Cattle Kingdom: Early Ranching in Alberta by Edward Brado.

An entertaining read is Another Woman’s Husband by Gill Paul, the author of The Secret Wife. It is about the life and times of Wallis Simpson, and is inspired by the biography, That Woman, written by the English biographer, journalist and historian, Anne Sebba. “The Heart Has Its Reasons” a memoir by Wallis Simpson is, another source. Wallis’s story is brought to life by Gill Paul as she weaves the death of Diana, the Princess of Wales with the scandal surrounding the British Crown in the 1940’s.

Happy Reading