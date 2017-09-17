Longview Library News: Another Season – Another Reason to Visit the Library

Welcome back to another season at your library. Lynda, our librarian, has many ideas for the coming winter months, so keep your eye on the bulletin board to see what is coming up. The summer months were busy ones at the library for the school age children, and we also had many tourists dropping by.

A Daisy Reader has been donated to the library. This reader is for people who are visually impaired or have trouble holding a book. It is used to play audio books, music and mp3s. It can bookmark a page, has a sleep button and more. 50 Daisy Books have been ordered for our library.

Hoopla, (a free app to watch movies, listen to music, audio books and view videos) will have its monthly patron download reduced from 5 to 2 on September 1, 2017. This is because of skyrocketing costs to Marigold. OverDrive has a new app called Libby. To learn how to use Libby, visit LibbyHelp page: https:///help.libbyapp.com/

If you are as confused as I am about all this, please drop in to see Lynda and she will shed more light on this than I can.

A good read is Tides of Honor by Genevieve Graham. It begins with the explosion in Halifax in 1914 when the SS Mont Blanc, a French cargo ship laden with high explosives, blew up. The novel is of love, loss, honour and resilience on the battlefields of WWI and a cold winter in Halifax.

Another is The Colour of Our Sky, by Anita Trasi. It is the touching and intimate story of two childhood friends who are separated on one awful night in the city of Mumbi. The novel is about the search one of them undertakes to find the other.

If you are a fan of Louise Penny, you’d like to get her new release, Glass Houses.

Happy Reading

