Longview Library News: Bert Smith Leaves a Cherished Legacy

A wonderful gift to the library happened by serendipity. It was of the many art books created by the children of Longview and surrounding areas several decades ago. They were inspired by Bert Smith, a beloved, longtime resident of Longview. He was a renowned artist, cowboy and photographer. He held art lessons in his home for the children, then kept them with their names, and the date that they did them. A good number of them are temporarily on display in the library. We have had many visitors so far to see them. The public will be invited to a small reception to see them later this month. The earliest book is dated 1979. We hope you all will come.

We have received several donated books this past month. Rick Smith has donated Testimony by Robbie Robertson, as well as 3 others by Robert Parker. And a very special donation to the children’s library is a newly published book called Cowboy Cody by Becky Wigemyr. It was given it to us by her Grandmother, Laura Haywood of Turner Valley. Becky spent her formative years in Okotoks, and now lives with her family in Brooks. It is a lovely story with an important lesson subtly tucked away. It is of a city boy wanting to be a cowboy.