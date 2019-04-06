Longview Library News: Board Members Tour New Calgary Central Library - Gateway Gazette

Lynda, our librarian, has purchased snap-circuits for our maker space area. She would like to incorporate some science/technology based activities to attract the older children in the village.

Lynda would also like to do a Summer Reading Program this year. The theme will be “Natural World”. If you and your children would be interested in such a program, let Lynda know.

New to the library is The Woo-Woo: How I Survived Ice Hockey, Drug Raids, Demons and My Crazy Chinese Family, by Lindsay Wong.

For children, Howl Like A Wolf, by Kathleen Yale. This beautifully illustrated book focuses on 15 animals, their appearance, behaviour and habitat.

The Library Board went in to see the new Calgary Central Library. It is a magnificent structure of 240,000 square feet, built of glass and redwood cedar from British Columbia. The library holds over 180 tons of books. It is on 4 levels that are accessible by sweeping, graceful staircases or by elevators. It offers architectural tours two times a day, at 12pm and 1pm. On Sundays, they are at 12:30pm only.