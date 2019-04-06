Longview Library News: Board Members Tour New Calgary Central Library - Gateway Gazette

Lynda, our librarian, has purchased snap-circuits for our maker space area. She would like to incorporate some science/technology based activities to attract the older children in the village.
Lynda would also like to do a Summer Reading Program this year. The theme will be “Natural World”. If you and your children would be interested in such a program, let Lynda know.
New to the library is The Woo-Woo: How I Survived Ice Hockey, Drug Raids, Demons and My Crazy Chinese Family, by Lindsay Wong.
For children, Howl Like A Wolf, by Kathleen Yale. This beautifully illustrated book focuses on 15 animals, their appearance, behaviour and habitat.
The Library Board went in to see the new Calgary Central Library. It is a magnificent structure of 240,000 square feet, built of glass and redwood cedar from British Columbia. The library holds over 180 tons of books. It is on 4 levels that are accessible by sweeping, graceful staircases or by elevators. It offers architectural tours two times a day, at 12pm and 1pm. On Sundays, they are at 12:30pm only.
The interior is breathtaking, with huge open spaces, providing lots of reading areas. It is bright and cheerful, with glass walls embracing the many shelves that display books, so that you can read the faces, not just the bindings. The shelves are white and four feet tall, so the books are accessible for all ages and heights. They create a warm, welcoming and happy feeling.
There are 30 bookable board rooms for programs, computer rooms, audio and video recording studios, and even a small coffee cafe. Membership is free. Your library card enables you to access all books, e-books, on-line resources, printing and much more from this library. You can take out 20 books at a time, which we did, and we can return them to our Longview Library in 3 weeks, the regular allotted time.
Take your camera!
A recent book to the library is The Clockmaker’s Daughter by Kate Morton, author of The Forgotten Garden and The Distant Hours. It is told by multiple voices in the late eighteen hundreds and in the aftermath of the Second World War. It is a story of murder, mystery, thievery and mysticism. Morton’s prose is lyrical and enchanting.
Another is Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, by Gail Honeyman. It is a debut novel and is a touching, moving and a sometimes funny story about a young woman, Eleanor. She is a shy, reclusive woman who had had a sad and difficult upbringing. As a result, she is quiet, retiring and has few friends. She creates a fantasy lover and her life with him. When reality hits, she must reinvent herself, and does so with the help of a competent and caring councillor. Reese Witherspoon is working with a team at M.G.M. to make the novel into a movie.
WASHING BLACK, the novel by Esi Edugyan is to be made into a TV series and Edugyan will help with its production.
