Longview Library News: Climb Aboard the Orient Express

The Library Board welcomes and congratulates the newly elected Council. It looks forward to working closely with its members to promote and sustain the library, the cultural and social hub of the community. Without Council’s support and interest, the library could not continue to flourish.
An exciting start-up at the Library is The Writers Group. It has 7 members and would welcome more. Della Dickie from Millarville attended the first meeting and kindly donated one of her books of poetry, Wrinkles of Laughter. Check the board for day and times.
The children have been painting Kindness Rocks. These are small stones they have painted, then added thoughtful sayings. They have been hiding them in and around the village. Should you find one, you may keep it, or “re-hide it” for someone else to find.
Remembrance book displays, movies and other materials will be in the library till the end of November. Free materials from Veterans Affairs are available.
The workshops on Essential Oils continue, with 3 more to come, two of which will be a Make and Take. Times and dates are posted on the bulletin board.
Newly arrived books are a trilogy for young adults, The Muirwood Series, and for the adults, The Pumpkin Flowers by Matti Friedman, an Israel’s Soldier’s Story.
Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie has been made into a movie this year, starring Judy Dench, Michelle Pfeiffer and Johnny Depp. This has reawakened an interest in her many works. Her play The Mousetrap is the longest running play in the history of modern theatre. She is the winner of the America Grandmasters Award, among many others. Reading Christie is not only a pleasure, but a challenge to the brain cells.
Happy Reading