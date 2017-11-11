Longview Library News: Climb Aboard the Orient Express

An exciting start-up at the Library is The Writers Group. It has 7 members and would welcome more. Della Dickie from Millarville attended the first meeting and kindly donated one of her books of poetry, Wrinkles of Laughter. Check the board for day and times.

The children have been painting Kindness Rocks. These are small stones they have painted, then added thoughtful sayings. They have been hiding them in and around the village. Should you find one, you may keep it, or “re-hide it” for someone else to find.

The Library Board welcomes and congratulates the newly elected Council. It looks forward to working closely with its members to promote and sustain the library, the cultural and social hub of the community. Without Council’s support and interest, the library could not continue to flourish.