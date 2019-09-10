Longview Library News: Guest Speaker, Seminar and Great Reading - Gateway Gazette

Donna Young, the lead educator for the Chantra X-ray Centre at the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory in Cambridge, U.S.A, will be giving a presentation in the library on Sept.18th and 19th. Donna is extremely enthusiastic about her life’s work and gives a passionate address. Be sure to mark it on your calendar.

Another exciting coarse that is being offered is an 8 week seminar called Aging with Wisdom and Joy. This program is created and distributed by the Institute of Noetic Sciences: https://noetic.org/ Colleen Lemire from Okotoks will be giving the coarse. A minimum of six people are needed for this to go forward, so sign up at the library soon.

Everyone Brave is Forgiven is by Chris Cleave, author of the award winning novel, Incendiary. It is a heart wrenching story of war-torn London in the early 1940’s and that of the island, Malta. It is beautifully written and with wit and wisdom, shows how courage and cowardice can exist together.

Every Note Played by Lisa Genoa, a neuroscientist with a PH D and a successful novelist, is the story of a young man with ALS disease. The novel is an exploration of the disease and its impact, not only on the patient, but on his family and caregivers. The story is told in the framework of a love story. Genoa’s most famous novel, Still Alice, was about Alzheimer’s disease and was made into a movie starring Julianne Moore. Her next novel will be about Bi-Polar disease. Her aim is to expand the world’s awareness of these crippling diseases and to build compassion for them throughout the world.

Another very special book is The Art of Racing in the Rain, by Garth Stein. It has been made into a movie, now showing in Calgary. It is a heart warming story, told by an enormously lovable dog named Enzo. Enzo’s owner is a racing car driver and he also has a family. It’s a story of this family, its hopes, dreams and sorrows.