Longview Library News: Libraries are a Vital Part of the Community - Gateway Gazette

Pronunciator is a new e-resource from your local public library and Marigold Library System. It provides both guided and self instruction for 80 languages, and ESL for 51 non-English languages. Pronunciator uses a variety of tools, drills, quizzes, feature films and music with lyrics.

We have received a very large donation of DVD’s, with lots of children/family movies. Come in and check them out.

There is a movement afoot to have a beginner class in the game of Mahjong in June. Watch the bulletin board for more on this.

For adult fiction we have I’ve Got My Eyes on You by Mary Higgins Clarke, and in DVD, The Shape of Water.

There is a common idea floating around that Libraries are obsolete. Nothing could be further from the truth. The notion that Kindles and the Internet have replaced them is false. Libraries are no longer just warehouses for books, where one had to tread softly and not speak above a whisper. They are now a vital part of our communities, offering programs, art displays and lectures. They let the world in rather than shut it out. Libraries are implementing the newest technologies and offering other electronic media. We have 5 computers for our patrons in our little library in Longview.

Books still dominate our reader’s choice, despite the growth of e-books. Libraries are our new community centres and technological hubs. When you come to our library, you will very often find a group sharing their thoughts about a book they have read and recommending others. It’s a truly fun, social place to be.

A lovely read is Setting Free The Kites by Alex George. It is a coming of age story of a young boy who brings to mind Holden Caufield in Salinger’s, The Catcher in the Rye. The novel is a touching portrayal of childhood and parenthood.

Also, The Sea Captains Wife, by Beth Powning, a Maritimer, is nautical historical fiction that takes place in the late 1800’s. A new wife longs for a life beyond tea parties and sewing circles and so she convinces her husband to take her on his merchant sailing ship to foreign ports around he world. The book is about their adventures, keeping you enthralled and very thankful that life is so much easier today.

Lullabies for Little Criminals by Heather O’Neil is the story of a twelve year old girl living on the feral streets of Montreal in the 1960’s. It is a raw, gritty saga about a very brave heroine and her loving, but irresponsible father. The book won the Governor General award as well as Canada Reads. The depiction of life on the streets, its language and culture is very moving.

Happy Reading