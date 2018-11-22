Longview Library News: New Books, Reviews and Outdoor Libraries - Gateway Gazette

New books in at the library are “Our Jack Goes West” by Susan Raby-Dunne, a resident of Longview, “All our Relations” by Tanya Talaga (non-fiction) and “Spirit Bear and Children Make History” by Cindy Blackstock, a children’s book based on a true story.

The Crib Club and the Writers Group continue on a regular basis, the Crib Club on Thursdays at 2pm and the Writers Group the last Wednesday of the month at 1pm. Both welcome new members.

Lisa Penner is hosting an open house to introduce her essential oils and their use. She will have some Xmas shopping suggestions. It is slated for Dec. 1st, but keep your eye on the bulletin board for any changes or additions to this.

Did you know that Canada is the most multicultural country in the world? Syed Najam Hassen, an immigrant from both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, has created outdoor libraries, consisting of books in 40 different languages. They can be found in and around Calgary. He has collected these books over a period of 6 years. His aim is to celebrate and to bring together the many different cultures in our country through their fondness of reading and conversation. He received support from an organization called Love with Humanity, and Prime Minister Trudeau has awarded Hassen and his group the Special Recognition Award. This story shows the importance of libraries and of how they can enrich one’s life and that of the community. It also shows what a difference one person can make in this world.

“Women and Children First” by Gil Paul, author of “The Secret Wife” is the story of four survivors of the sinking of the Titanic and of how they reconstruct their lives in the United States. The horrific shock of that fateful night has far reaching effects on their lives and those of their families. It is a very moving read. The book includes photos from on board the ship, plus extraordinary facts about the Titanic.

“The Light Keeper’s Daughter” by Hazel Gaynor, author of “The Girl Who Came Home,” is based on the true story of Grace Darling, who in 1838 rescued the survivors from the shipwrecked Forfarshire. She became a national heroine for her bravery. William Wordsworth wrote a poem in her honour called “Grace Darling”. Gaynor sheds a glowing light on female courage and endurance. It is an inspiring read.

Happy Reading