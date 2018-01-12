Longview Library News: Renew Your Support this Year

Happy New Year from the Library Board and Librarian, Lynda!

Lisa and Aeryn’s Essential Oil classes have been so popular that we will be continuing them in the new year. Watch the notice board for times and dates. The Crib Club continues on Thursdays at 2pm. The Writers Group, on the first Wednesday of the month at 1pm. The Craft Box in the children’s area is proving to be very popular, so young Mothers, check it out!

Lynda would like to thank you for your support over the past year. She hopes you will take the time to renew your membership with us at the Longview Library. Your membership and your registration at the Longview Library is very important for the funding we receive. Your Longview Library Card gives you access to all the libraries in the Marigold system 24/7. Some of the things you can do at your library are: check out a movie, use the computers, use the free WiFi to check your e-mail and update your devices.

New books in are: Sun Warrior by P.C. Cast. One of Us Will be Dead by Morning by David Moody and Book of Why by Stellar Space (JNF)

Jann Arden, singer, songwriter, actor, broadcaster and author, has written a book called “Feeding My Mother“. Her mother has Alzheimer’s disease and her father had Dementia. He passed away in August of 2015. It is a deeply heartwarming book, telling of her care of them over a decade. It is full of compassion, wisdom and humour. It includes recipes of comfort foods that she prepared for them. Her book is a reminder of the importance of gratitude, patience and a sense of humour. The book has photographs, taken by Jann, of both her parents and the breathtaking countryside that is her home in southwestern Alberta. This year, Jann has been appointed to the Order of Canada for her work as an entertainer and for her extensive charitable works. It is a very special read.

The Alice Network, by Kate Quinn, is a riveting story of female spies in the First World War. Little is known of the wartime glory, intrigue and sacrifice that embraced their lives. The enemy believed women to be fragile and delicate. They were, therefore, incensed by the accuracy and the amount of underground information they unearthed. The novel is based on historical facts, but with the names of the heroines changed. Their clandestine adventures take place in occupied France with forays into Germany in 1915.

Happy Reading

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

