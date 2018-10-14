Longview Library News: Spiders in Space? - Gateway Gazette

We are most fortunate to have Donna Young, the astrophysicist from the NASA Astrophysicist’s Division of the Universe Learning Program, return to give a talk in the library on October 24th at 1pm. Her talk is called Cosmic Cobwebs: A Story of Spiders and Stars. It will not disappoint, if it is anything like her first presentation. The main focus will be the history of using spider silk for the telescopes used to study space.

We are pleased to be part of the Alberta Foundation for the Arts Travelling Exhibition. The library will be showing the loom art of Liv Pedersen in October and early November. Liv is a graduate of the Alberta College of Art and Design and is a fibre artist, specializing in small scale tapestries. Her work is captivating, so do drop by.

The writer’s group continues to meet on the first Wednesday of the month at 1pm. Crib Club has not started up yet, so keep your eye on the bulletin board for further information.

New in is: Washington Black by Edugyan Esi Edugyan is an award winning Canadian novelist. Also. David Baldacci’s End Game and Ken Follet’s A Column of Fire. Climate Justice: Hope, Resilience and the Fight by Mary Robison is also among our new books.

A cozy, curl up by the fireside read is Evergreen Falls by Kimberly Freeman, the Australian author of Wildflower Hill and Ember Island. The story is of a family hiding a dark secret that has far reaching affects on the next generation. The secret is revealed as the story unfolds.

Another good read is The Truth and Other Lies by Sascha Arango, translated from the German by Imogen Taylor. It is a literary crime thriller about a man whose cunning lets him get away with a myriad of evils.