Longview Library News: Spring Brings Poetry - Gateway Gazette

April is National Poetry Month, and this year it is a celebration of nature. The library invites you to enter a poem about nature for a chance to win a prize. The submitted poems will be added to a file of local poetry that we are compiling. Best of luck to you and to the writers group!

The playgroup for children, ages 1 to 3, is proving to be a great success. Mothers and Tots are invited to come to the library on Thursday mornings at 10:15am. There will be crafts, stories and mess-free finger painting (paint and glitter is a freezer bag).

New books available at the library are: Becoming by Michelle Obama, Kingdom of the Blind by Louise Penny and Educated by Tara Westover. We have many magazines for every taste. Come check them out.

Some of the books I mention are not in our library, but can be ordered by our librarian for you from Marigold. This is the system under which we, and all libraries in southern Alberta, operate. You yourself can order books from Marigold in the comfort of your own home. You simply have to open an account with them. This is easily done and Lynda, our librarian, would be happy to set you up. This service is available to all patrons who have active library cards.

For children we have, Gardening with Emma by Emma Biggs and Stephen Biggs. It is a kid friendly guide to gardening, with photos, tips and ideas.

Beginning in April, the Eden Valley Project will be under way. 40 people have signed up for this program that aims to foster a closer relationship between the two cultures in our community.

The Writers Group and the Crib Club continue to be very active.

Two good reads are:

Kingdom of the Blind by Louise Penny. This is her fourteenth novel about Armand Gamache, head of the Surete du Quebec. The book takes place in Three Pines, a small town nestled in the eastern townships just south of Montreal. Penny weaves several mysteries in her books and many of them are debated and solved in a bistro on the village square, which serves exquisite French cuisine. Penny has received many awards, including the Order of Canada for her contribution to Canadian Culture.

The second is An Invisible Thread co-authored by Laura Schroff and Alex Tresniowski. It is a true story of an 11 year old boy who is a panhandler in New York City. Laura stops on a corner to put some money in his hand, carries on, then wonders if there is something more she could do. She turns around and goes back to him and their touching, heartwarming life story begins. Laura is a successful advertising executive and Tresniowski writes for People magazine and is a playwright.

Happy Reading,

Sylvia