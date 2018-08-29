Longview Library News: Streaming Services - Gateway Gazette

Some public libraries across Canada are making streaming services available at their locations. “Streaming” is the process of delivering or of getting media. Public libraries aim to increase accessibility to the latest forms of entertainment and cultural content by improving and upgrading their streaming services. This is another innovative way to reach out to the public and engage them with their local libraries. In Canada, streaming services like Netflix are becoming more popular than cable TV.

Our library is streaming 2 new e-Resources this month. The first is Flipster,a digital magazine e-Resource that offers Canadian Money Saver, Chatelaine, ChickaDee, Chirp, Hello!Canada, Horse and Rider, InStyle, Macleans, People ,Owl, Real Simple, Time, Sports Illustrated and RV Travel Lifestyle.

It is also streaming a resource called Freegal. In addition to the 5 songs they can download per week, Library patrons will have access to Freegal’s music streaming service through marigold.freegalmusic.com. Patrons can stream up to 5 hrs. a day. Freegal is ad free.

Alberta Cultural Days are September 28-30 and Science Literacy Week is September 17-23.

The summer programs for the children were most successful and well attended. We had many tourists passing through the library. Visitors came from Denmark, Australia, Poland and across the U.S.A. All commented on our beautiful community, the library and the Memorial Gardens out front.

We would like to thank everyone for their support at our annual book sale at the Art’s and Music Festival. Another fundraiser that we would like to remind you of is our ongoing bottle drive. We have a bin at the bottom of the stairs. We would appreciate it if you were to bag them for us.

What Alice Forgot by Liane Moriarty is a light, whimsical story of Alice who falls at her Spin-class at the gym. She is whisked by ambulance to the hospital, suffering from a severe concussion. She comes to, believing that she is 29 and expecting her first baby. In fact, she is 39, has 3 children and is in the throws of a bitter divorce. Moriarty weaves emotional themes into the book with understanding, warmth and humour. A moving read.

Happy Reading