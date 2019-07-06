Longview Library News: Summer Reading Club - Gateway Gazette

The TD Summer Reading Program is in full swing and there is still more room for more participants. Drop in to see Lynda or call (403) 558-3927. This year’s theme is Our Natural World, and runs from July 2nd to August 23rd.

New to the library is a physical literary kit, containing 1-6 ft parachute, bean bags, wiffle bags and a rubber shark. This is wonderful for birthday parties or just an afternoon of fun! It may be checked out from the library.



Available from June 24 to August 16, is The Teen Summer Library Experience (TSLE). It is an on-line summer-long program for teens. Anyone between the ages of 8 and 17 is welcome to participate. TSLE is a variety of bi-weekly challenges that allow teenagers to earn points for a grand prize and to enter a weekly book draw. Sign up at the library for this.



We are most fortunate to have a very special children’s book donated to our library by Laura Hayward of Turner Valley. It is called Rope, Sleep, Repeat by Becky Wigemyr. This is Becky’s second book. Her first book Cowboy Cody won an award. It is just in time for the summer reading program and will be much appreciated.

For adults in the community, watch for the Program called Conscious Aging, coming in the fall. It’s purpose is Cultivating Wisdom, Connecting with Others and Celebrating Life.



A good summer read is The Room on Rue Amelia by Kristen Harmel. For those of you who liked Kristen Hannah’s The Nightingale, you’ll find this book as enthralling. It is the story of an American woman, a British RAF pilot and a young Jewish teenager that takes place in Nazi occupied Paris during the Second World War. The book is dedicated to the French Resistance and a group comprised mostly of women and girls.



Have a happy Summer

Sylvia Binkley