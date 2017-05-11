Longview Library News: Travelling Book Display

From May 2-30 We have a Travelling Book Display of “Read Alberta Books by Alberta Authors.” Another Travelling Book Display has been ordered for June that will feature FNMi books for our indigenous neighbours and us.

Lynda, our librarian, would like to have the whole month of June as a national aboriginal month.

“HOOPLA”. With it you can download and stream free videos, movies, documentaries, music and audiobooks. You can register at your library to do this. Be sure you have your e-mail address, a created password and your library card information. Lynda, our librarian will be happy to help you with this. Borrowed titles will automatically be returned when your lending period is over. If you require further information, visit I hope you are making use of the program. With it you can download and stream free videos, movies, documentaries, music and audiobooks. You can register at your library to do this. Be sure you have your e-mail address, a created password and your library card information. Lynda, our librarian will be happy to help you with this. Borrowed titles will automatically be returned when your lending period is over. If you require further information, visit www.hoopladigital.com and click the NEED HELP link at the bottom of the page. It’s amazing how many current movies are available, and ……..for free!

A captivating read is Shelter by Frances Greenslade. Greenslade was born and brought up in St. Catherines, Ontario. She received her MFA from U.B.C. and is now teaching at Okanagan College. The story takes place in the B.C. Chilcotin Plateau, the rain forests in and around Bella Coolla and in Williams Lake. Greenslade’s description of the landscapes and the world of nature are beautiful, and are a wonderful setting for her story, which is of two teenage daughters trying to find their Mother, who has mysteriously vanished.

Another is The German Girl by Armando Lucas Correa. It is a translation from the Spanish by Nick Caistor and is about German families fleeing their homeland aboard the luxury transatlantic liner, the S S St. Louis. When they finally arrive at Cuba, the agreed upon safe haven, the Cuban government, who had assured them asylum, prohibits their debarkation. The ship sails to the U.S.A., but the Roosevelt government turns them away. It carries on to Canada and is turned away again. The ship returns to France, where some find safety, but most are returned to Germany. It is a profound and moving story. Correa is an award winning journalist and this is his first novel.

Option B by Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer at Facebook and by Adam Grant, a psychologist and author of Originals and Give and Take, is an inspiring and uplifting book on how we can build resilience after experiencing a tragic event in our lives. They claim resilience is like a muscle, and like a muscle, it must be exercised to strengthen it. It is something that lies deep with in us and in times of grief, it can be cultivated with the help of family, friends and community. The book was conceived after her husband died suddenly following 11 years of marriage.

Happy Reading

