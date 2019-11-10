Longview Library News: Winter Reading

Parents of young children in the community will be interested to know about the selection of Kits and Games offered by your library.

One is A VR Kit that includes 2 iPhones with apps and accessories, a ViewMaster, 6 VR/AR discs, a Toy Story Augmented Reality Book and Quiver Colouring sheets. Another is a Snap Circuits Kit that includes a full starter kit of snap circuits along with instructions for over 22 tasks/creations to make. Please stop by the library to ask Lynda more about these.

Also for children are two delightful books. One, The Cat that Lived with Anne Frank. Told thru’ the eyes of Mouschi the cat, it gives a glimpse into the lives of Anne and her family as they hide from the Nazis. Another is Go Show the World by Wab Kinew. This is an inspiring look that tells brave stories about some famous and not so famous Indigenous people.

An exciting program held at the library this fall was called Conscious Aging……Cultivating Wisdom, Connect with Others and Celebrate Life. The facilitator was Colleen Lemire from Okotoks. Colleen led the participants through a series of discussions about Forgiveness , Self Compassion, Transformative Practices and Surrender. The program was developed by the Institute of Noetic Sciences, a global movement encouraging the investigation of subjective knowledge.

On December 3rd Tracy Howk, a long time resident of Longview, will give a presentation on how to use home assistants more effectively for Seniors and the physically impaired. She will have the devices in the library for you to see and interact with, and hone your skills. Time to be announced.

On January 8th Marigold will be in the library to give a session called Your Library is Mobile. You can bring in your devise, learn all about apps and how they work on different platforms. Time to be announced.

New books in at the library are Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments, The Shape of the Family by Shilpi Somaya Gowda and The Wine Makers’ Wife by Kristin Harmel.

A gripping read is Inside the O’Briens, (2015) by Lisa Genova, author of Still Alice (2007). Genova has a PhD in neuroscience and writes fascinating, intriguing novels about diseases of the brain and of how they affect the families of those who are ill. Inside the O’Briens deals with Huntington’s disease, a lethal genetic degenerative illness with no treatment or cure as of now. While the subject matter is bleak, the characters are dear and loveable and the story heartwarming. It has been made into a movie with Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman.

An uplifting Xmas story is The Thirteenth Gift by Joanne Huist Smith. It is a true story of a Mother and three children facing their first Xmas without their Father. It, too, is a heartwarming story of community, love, family and a mystery miracle. This book will ground you in this coming hectic season.