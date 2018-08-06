Longview Library Offers Children Varied and Fun Programs this Summer - Gateway Gazette

The children’s programs this summer have been most successful. The most popular one was Slime Sessions. Neon coloured Elmyer’s glue was mixed with borax to make a playdough. Unfortunately, the Parachute in the Park, had to be cancelled due to bad weather. A workshop on henna tattoos and body art are in the offing. Watch the board for dates and times.

There has been an exciting donation to the library of books on local history. Season two of The Crown has been ordered, as well as a magnetic scrabble wall board. Two new DVDs, Monty Python and the Holy Grail and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure are in. The library receives new books from Marigold each month, so there is always something fresh from which to choose.

Keep your eye on the information board for the fall programs coming up.

The Hypnotist’s Love Story by Liane Moriarty, an Australian novelist, is a book chock full of intrigue, psychological suspense and clinical hypnotherapy. It deals with troubled relationships, loss, grief and the difficulty and importance of “letting go”. Moriarty is the author of Big Little Lies, which was made into a T.V. series, starring Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. It has wit and humour to lighten the mood. A good summer read.

The Woman in the Window by A.J. Fin is a psychological thriller, soon to be made into a movie. It takes a while to get into, but soon becomes a page turner. What is most captivating is the writing. It is both clever and beautiful. The novel is introspective and has warmth, even though it deals with loss, grief and mental illness. Fin is an Oxford scholar. This is his first novel and has been published in six countries.

The summer is almost over, but never let your reading habit be over.