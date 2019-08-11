Longview Library: Summer Reads - Gateway Gazette

On August the 22nd. Jared from Marigold will be giving a program for children about the book, A Kite for Moon, by Jane Yolen, Heidi Stemple and Matt Phelan. After Jared reads the book, the children will construct a paper kite and a textured moon out of aluminum foil and perform playful skits about what they have read.

A book has been donated to the library called Hope In The Colour of Orange by Marika d’Ailly. It is a collection of biographical memoirs of Dutch Canadians during the Second World War. One of the stories is about a very treasured member of our little community, Emilie Williston.

A keyboard and lego kit is coming sometime in August. Check the board for dates.

For adults, if you are interested in the program, Aging Consciously, please let Lynda know when you are next in the library.

Look for us at the Arts and Music Festival, August 17 and 18. We will be selling good second hand books, plus coffee and water.

A pleasant summer read is I’ll Be Seeing You by Rosie Alison, 2010. It was short listed for the Orange Prize, and is a much deeper, and more reflective novel than the title suggests. it is the story of a young girl who is evacuated from London in 1939, to an elegant manor, surrounded by a lush landscape in the English countryside. The story traces her growing up years, where she finds herself intimately involved in the lives of the family who own the manor. It explores the many different kinds of love, and points out the value of patience and perseverance in the upheaval of the Second World War.

Another is Where The Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens, a wildlife scientist who has worked in Africa. It is a story of a young girl who is abandoned by her parents and siblings and is left to fend for herself in a shack in a marsh in North Carolina. Her soul and spirit are nourished by the landscape and its wildlife. She is taught to read by a lover and accused of murdering another. Reese Witherspoon is to make a movie of the novel.

The Uninvited Guests by Sadie Jones (2012) is a bewitching story in the ghost story genre. The story takes place in a rundown manor in the English country side. A tragic train wreck happens nearby and some of the passengers make their way to the manor, seeking shelter and food. They are taken in, and the story, written with wit and humour begins. It is a fun read.

Happy Reading