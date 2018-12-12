Longview Turns into Winter Wonderland - Gateway Gazette

Light Up Longview

An initiative of the Light-up Longview Committee. The goal is to hang Christmas lights on all municipal properties and many trees located along Morrison Road to create a bright and positive image of Longview for those travelling through the area between November 30 and the middle of February.

DONATIONS

The Committee is looking for donations of Christmas Lights, extension cords, large outside decorations or cash to purchase the above. They can be dropped in the box in front of the community hall.

ADOPT-A-TREE

Get involved with an adopt the adopt-a-tree program. You can choose to decorate a tree and pay for the electricity or just pay for the electricity. The cost of a large tree with 150-250 feet of lights will run between $6 and $10 total for the three months the trees are lite.

VOLUNTEERS

The committee is looking for people to assist in hanging the lights, inspecting, repairing and replacing bulbs if needed.

For more information contact the Village Office

THANK YOU TO 2018-19 SUPPORTERS AND CONTRIBUTORS