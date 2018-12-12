Longview Turns into Winter Wonderland - Gateway Gazette

Longview Turns into Winter Wonderland

By Contributor

Dec 12

Light Up Longview

An initiative of the Light-up Longview Committee. The goal is to hang Christmas lights on all municipal properties and many trees located along Morrison Road to create a bright and positive image of Longview for those travelling through the area between November 30 and the middle of February.

DONATIONS
The Committee is looking for donations of Christmas Lights, extension cords, large outside decorations or cash to purchase the above. They can be dropped in the box in front of the community hall.

ADOPT-A-TREE
Get involved with an adopt the adopt-a-tree program. You can choose to decorate a tree and pay for the electricity or just pay for the electricity. The cost of a large tree with 150-250 feet of lights will run between $6 and $10 total for the three months the trees are lite.

VOLUNTEERS
The committee is looking for people to assist in hanging the lights, inspecting, repairing and replacing bulbs if needed.

For more information contact the Village Office

THANK YOU TO 2018-19 SUPPORTERS AND CONTRIBUTORS 

COMMERCIAL DONORSADOPT-A-TREE/
RESIDENT CASH DONATIONS
MPE EngineeringLynda & Vern Winfield
Lorald Energy ConstructionNeil & Tracy Howk
Fortis AlbertaMemorial Donation in honor of Vern Winfield’s Sister
GranLee ElectricAnonymous Donation
Crescent Point EnergyMarg Bird – HomeLife Central Real Estate Services
Husky EnergyJean & Gerald Herriman
Little New York Daze
Crescent Point Energy

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Longview Turns into Winter Wonderland

Oilfields Food Bank Ready to Prepare Christmas Hampers But Could Use Volunteers

Roger Reid Wins United Conservative Nomination in Livingstone-Macleod

UPDATED: Temporary Lane Modifications on Southbound Centre Street on Dec. 12

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Alberta’s Message: We Have to Keep Canada Working Next Post Treatment Options Opening on Blood Tribe