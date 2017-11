Horse Boarding and Lessons

DJ Ranch is located 8 miles west of Okotoks and 3 miles east of Black Diamond at the corner of Highway #7 and 112th Street West.

They offer pasture and paddock boarding on 130 acres.

Indoor riding area included.

Pasture board is $200/month and Paddock is $300/month.

Lessons are $40/hour including the use of a lesson horse.

Ages 7 and up are welcome.

Email enquiries: [email protected]

