In Loving Memory of Don Russell

RUSSELL, Donald Gregory

November 8th, 1932 ~ January 10th, 2018

Veteran of the Canadian and US Armed Forces

Lifetime Member Royal Canadian Legion

Turner Valley Branch 78

With heavy hearts, we announce that Pops passed away peacefully at the age of 85, at the Points West Lodge, Wainwright, Alberta, Friday, 5 January 2018. Son of the late Everett and Alameda Russell. Don was predeceased by his first wife Margurite (Delorme) Russell, second wife Mary (Sheils) Russell, a brother Everett, sister Faith (Russell) Vickerman, and his son Stephen.



Don is survived by his sons: Michael Russell (Sharon), George Sheils (Shauna), Tommy Sheils (Kennetha), Walter Sheils, Doug Sheils (Paulette), and Bruce Sheils (Val); sisters: Cecelia-Jayne Russell (Bruce) of Carmel IN, USA, and Priscilla Russell, Minneapolis MN, USA.



Don will be remembered as a loving grandfather to 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren as well as being an uncle to numerous nieces and nephews in Canada and the USA.

Don’s family extends special thanks to the staff in the Sunrise ward of Points West Living for the incredible care and compassion shown to Don during his stay there.

Friends are invited to pay respects on

Saturday, January 20th, 2018, at 1:00 pm

at the Royal Canadian Legion, Turner Valley Branch 78,

121 Sunset Blvd East, Turner Valley

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Royal Canadian

Legion, Branch 78, PO Box 154, Turner Valley AB T0L 2A0

Condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at Creech’s Funeral Home through this link: http://www.creechsfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Donald-Gregory-Russell?obId=2853606#/celebrationWall

More photographs of Don and his family can also be seen at that link.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

