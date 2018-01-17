In Loving Memory of Don Russell

Paid Advertisement
RUSSELL, Donald Gregory
November 8th, 1932 ~ January 10th, 2018
Veteran of the Canadian and US Armed Forces
Lifetime Member Royal Canadian Legion
Turner Valley Branch 78
With heavy hearts, we announce that Pops passed away peacefully at the age of 85, at the Points West Lodge, Wainwright, Alberta, Friday, 5 January 2018. Son of the late Everett and Alameda Russell. Don was predeceased by his first wife Margurite (Delorme) Russell, second wife Mary (Sheils) Russell, a brother Everett, sister Faith (Russell) Vickerman, and his son Stephen.
Don is survived by his sons: Michael Russell (Sharon), George Sheils (Shauna), Tommy Sheils (Kennetha), Walter Sheils, Doug Sheils (Paulette), and Bruce Sheils (Val); sisters: Cecelia-Jayne Russell (Bruce) of Carmel IN, USA, and Priscilla Russell, Minneapolis MN, USA.
Don will be remembered as a loving grandfather to 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren as well as being an uncle to numerous nieces and nephews in Canada and the USA.
Don’s family extends special thanks to the staff in the Sunrise ward of Points West Living for the incredible care and compassion shown to Don during his stay there.
Friends are invited to pay respects on
Saturday, January 20th, 2018, at 1:00 pm
at the Royal Canadian Legion, Turner Valley Branch 78,
121 Sunset Blvd East, Turner Valley
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Royal Canadian
Legion, Branch 78, PO Box 154, Turner Valley AB T0L 2A0
Condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at Creech’s Funeral Home through this link: http://www.creechsfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Donald-Gregory-Russell?obId=2853606#/celebrationWall
More photographs of Don and his family can also be seen at that link.