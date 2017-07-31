In Loving Memory of Evelyn Pearl Hayhurst

Evelyn went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 20, 2017.

She was born in Balmoral, Manitoba on March 6, 1918 and spent the early part of her life in Swan River, Manitoba.

She moved to Calgary in her late teens and there met and married Tommy in 1939. They moved to Turner Valley where they became deeply involved in the life of the town, volunteering with many organizations and owning and operating Shoprite Store. They dearly loved their work at St. George’s Anglican Church for over sixty years.

Tommy left on his own journey to the Lord in July of 1999.

She was also predeceased by her parents Harold and Iona Powell and her siblings Phyliss, Ches and Orval Powell. Missing her already are her daughters, Pat (Don) Nicoll of Parksville, B.C., and Kathleen (Tom) Sandeman of Calgary; her granddaughters Tracey (Doug) Walshaw of Longview, Colleen (David) Payne of Hartell and Erin (Darcy) Carpenter of Drayton Valley; and her great grand twins, Jeremy and Katie Carpenter of Drayton Valley. She is also survived by her sister Gladys (Soren) Grunlund of Nanaimo, B.C., brother Ivan Powell of Wainwright as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to send many, many thanks to Dr. Congdon, the teams of doctors and staff at the Rising Sun Long Term Care, including kitchen and cleaning staff, who helped to bring sunshine into Evelyn’s life the past five years.

A memorial service will be held later in the fall.

Donations in memory of Evelyn may be made to the Rising Sun Long Term Care, Recreation and Therapy Program, c/o Sheep River Health Trust, 11 Cimarron Common, Okotoks, AB T1S 2E9.

Arrangements in Care of Snodgrass Funeral Home Okotoks 403-938-3111.

