Low River Flows Prompt Advisory for Alberta Anglers

These conditions are threatening the health of Alberta’s fish populations and anglers should follow safe handling procedures related to catch-and-release fishing to minimize fish mortality.
While anglers should always be mindful of river conditions and follow regulations, they should exercise additional caution when fishing in zones along the Eastern Slopes (zones ES1 and 2).To minimize risk to fish in these zones, anglers are encouraged to:
Alberta Environment and Parks manages angling-related risks to fish during low-flow events. It monitors stream conditions and may implement angling restrictions if necessary.
Anglers are encouraged to download the Alberta Rivers app to get up-to-date information on flows and advisories for basins in their area. Anglers are also advised to visit the MyWildAlberta website for information on changing water conditions.
BC SPCA Escalates Rescue Efforts for Animals Affected by Wildfires
Government Celebrates Collector Cars in Alberta
Canadian Paralympic Committee to Feature Coverage of 2017 World Para Athletics Championships via Facebook Live
High Country Rural Crime Watch: Recent News about Thefts in our Area