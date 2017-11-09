Loyalty Programs No Longer Allowed on Prescriptions

Loyalty Programs & Rewards Points on prescriptions is now banned in the Province of Alberta.

The Alberta College of Pharmacists (ACP) has amended its Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice to prohibit inducements that are offered on the condition that a patient obtains a drug product or a professional service from a pharmacist or pharmacy technician.

"Why we’ve been so passionate about this issue is that the sorts of inducements offered by community pharmacies started to change,” said Greg Eberhart, ACP’s Registrar. “They began to involve bonuses, or more rewards points on specific days, or benefits if a patient changed pharmacists, all of which had potential to disrupt professional relationships and affect decisions important to care.”

The role of pharmacists and healthcare delivery is evolving. Pharmacists do more than dispense drugs. Pharmacists have transitioned into roles with greater patient care responsibilities. They coordinate drug therapy, adapt and refill prescriptions, give injections, and, in appropriate cases, prescribe drugs. In doing so, pharmacists are assuming more significant roles as essential healthcare professionals. This means developing trusted relationships with individuals and other health professionals in their team through good practices and meaningful, caring experiences. The way inducements were being used was disrupting this.

