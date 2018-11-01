Lubicon Lake Band, Alberta and Canada Celebrate Historic Land Claim Settlement - Gateway Gazette

After decades of negotiations, an agreement has been reached to settle the long-standing Lubicon Lake Band land claim as well as treaty benefits for members.

The Lubicon Lake Band, the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada signed the treaty benefits and land claim agreements after members of the community voted overwhelmingly in favour of the settlement.

The agreement includes a land allocation of more than 246 square kilometres (95 square miles) for the Lubicon Lake Band, as well as $95 million in financial compensation from Canada. In addition, Alberta is providing $18 million. The agreement will also include infrastructure such as roads, housing, utility services, internet and a school.

“This is a truly momentous day for the Lubicon Lake Band, for our province and for all of Canada. Decades in the making, this settlement represents an important step forward, correcting wrongs of the past, and building a future dedicated to meaningful reconciliation.” ~Rachel Notley, Premier

“Today, we are taking a historic step forward on a path of renewal and reconciliation with Lubicon Lake Band and marking a new beginning with the community. The settlement we have negotiated together honours treaty promises. It will also lead to better living conditions and new economic opportunities for the benefit of members of the Lubicon Lake Band and all Canadians.” ~Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

“The Lubicon Lake band #453 settlement will ensure a brighter future for our children, youth and elders. This settlement will afford better housing, a recreation centre which includes an indoor skating rink, an elders lodge and a new school for the community. Furthermore, the conclusion of this 85-year-old land claim will give our membership a more prosperous economic future. Though it is bittersweet as we have lost the founding members who initiated this claim back in 1933. Thank you to all who have contributed to making our dream a reality.” ~Chief Billy Joe Laboucan, Lubicon Lake Band

This historic agreement will address a decades-long land claim and will contribute to improving the quality of life for members of the Lubicon Lake Band.

The settlement was approved by Lubicon Lake Band members in a community vote that took place between Sept. 14 and Oct. 15, 2018. This is a historic occasion for the members of the Lubicon Lake Band, for Alberta and for all of Canada.

With this settlement, the Lubicon Lake Band will finally receive the lands and treaty benefits to which they are entitled under Treaty 8.