Mackenzie County Welcomes Home an Estimated 8,100 Residents Due to a Shift in Weather and Optimal Firefighting Conditions - Gateway Gazette

People driving in fire-affected areas should carry enough fuel, as it may not be readily available.
There are currently 20 wildfires in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta. Two are out of control, six are being held, seven are under control and five have been turned over to the responsible parties.
Firefighters from across Canada, the United States and Mexico are on the ground helping to keep Albertans safe.
