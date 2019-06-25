Mackenzie County Welcomes Home an Estimated 8,100 Residents Due to a Shift in Weather and Optimal Firefighting Conditions - Gateway Gazette

Dene Tha’ and Beaver First Nations expected to go home today



101 firefighters and support staff from Jalisco, Mexico have arrived in Alberta to assist in firefighting efforts, as much work remains to be done before some of the bigger wildfires can be classified as under control. We thank them, and all others who have come to help.

*Further updates will be posted should the situation change. Albertans are encouraged to check Alberta.ca for the latest information.

Residents in the following communities of Mackenzie County are able to return home:

The Rocky Lane and High Level area north of the Peace River, south of Highway 58, west of Range Road 150 and south and southeast of High Level

The Hamlet of La Crete and the rural area outside the hamlet

Range Road 164 to Range Road 150, south of the Peace River, north and south of Highway 697

Additional information is online at https://www.facebook.com/Mackenzie-County-262409787134568/.

Approximately 900 people in the following communities will be able to go home on Tuesday morning.

Beaver First Nation – Boyer River (No. 164) and Child Lake (No. 164A)

Dene Tha’ First Nation – Bushe River (No. 207)

The following communities are on evacuation alert and should be ready to leave quickly if the situation changes:

High Level

Mackenzie County Area west of Range Road 164, south of the Peace River to Township Road 1010, and the Machesis Lake campground Residents returning home today are on an evacuation alert



Current situation

Chuckegg Creek wildfire, southwest of High Level, is about 331,900 hectares.

Jackpot Creek wildfire, north of Lutose, is about 77,400 hectares.

McMillan Wildfire Complex located in the Slave Lake Forest area, is more than 273,000 hectares.

Check Alberta Emergency Alerts for more detailed and frequently updated information.

People driving in fire-affected areas should carry enough fuel, as it may not be readily available.

There are currently 20 wildfires in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta. Two are out of control, six are being held, seven are under control and five have been turned over to the responsible parties.

Firefighters from across Canada, the United States and Mexico are on the ground helping to keep Albertans safe.

Visit alberta.ca/emergency for detailed and frequently updated information.