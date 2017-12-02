Mail Thefts Increase During the Holiday Season

Strathcona County, Alberta – Strathcona County RCMP are presently investigating a large number of theft of mail incidents that have occurred at various locations throughout Strathcona County during the past week.

The thefts involve small parcels and cards, along with general mail being stolen from compartments in community mailboxes located throughout rural Strathcona County.

Tips to prevent mail box thefts:

Pick up your mail promptly after delivery. Don’t leave it in your mailbox overnight.

If you’re planning a holiday, have someone retrieve your mail on a daily basis OR for a small fee, Canada Post will hold your mail at the delivery office and deliver it upon your return.

Check the physical security of your mailbox to ensure there are no gaps or damage.

If you see a damaged or overturned mailbox, contact Canada Post to report.

Do not send cash or cheques in the mail.

“During the holiday season, this type of theft sometimes spikes as thieves hope to find Christmas cards with cheques or cash in them”, said Cst. Chantelle Kelly of the Strathcona County RCMP. “We are urging people to check their mail every day to lessen the risk of losing important pieces of mail.”

For further information and tips regarding mail security, please visit www.canadapost.ca/postalsecurity.

To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

