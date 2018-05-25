Major Conference in Land Use Planning Kicks Off Next Week: MAY 30-31 - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, AB: Next week, the Alberta Land Institute will kick off Western Canada’s premier forum for land use management, Land Use 2018. The two-day conference will play host to international and national experts on the issues of land use management and will include elected officials from various levels of government to speak on the issues that are impacting Alberta’s public policy landscape under three major themes: Land, Water & Society.

The conference will be opened by Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson on Day 1 and feature discussions on topics like agricultural land conversion, municipal annexation and mitigation strategies for flood risks.

Our keynote speaker, Dr. Sara Scherr, an agricultural and natural resource economist specializing in land management policy, will speak on Day 2.

To learn more, please visit www.albertalandinstitute.ca/ landuse

Date: May 30-31

Time: A copy of the schedule is available here.

Location: Westin Edmonton, 10135 100th Street, Edmonton, AB