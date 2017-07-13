Major Funding for Peace River Bridge Twinning

The federal and Alberta governments have jointly announced funding that will improve the capacity and flow of traffic over the Peace River by constructing a second bridge to accommodate westbound traffic.

The Government of Alberta is investing approximately $88 million and the Government of Canada is providing more than $74 million. The project has a combined total estimated cost of over $162 million.

Modern and efficient highways and bridges are crucial to building a diversified economy, encouraging trade and creating good jobs. Investing in well-planned transportation infrastructure makes moving people and products across the country more efficient, while supporting sustained economic growth and productivity for years to come.

Once the project is completed, the existing bridge will be used solely for eastbound traffic. Funding will also be used to construct an underslung pedestrian bridge, which will allow pedestrians to cross the Peace River while separated from highway traffic and partially sheltered from the elements and highway traffic noise.

Highways and bridges form the backbone of the country’s transportation network and make life better for all Albertans. This investment will reduce travel delays as well as increase passenger and pedestrian safety.

“I’m thrilled to be here today to announce federal funding for the expansion of the Peace River bridge, so that traffic can flow more smoothly and efficiently in the area. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in this project, which will better link the east and west sides of the town and provide a lasting positive impact on the quality of life for Peace River residents for decades to come.” Amarjeet Sohi, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“One of the first concerns I heard about after being elected was the need for a new Peace River bridge. I’m thrilled the government has made this a priority. This project will reduce congestion, improve traffic flow, access, safety, and create jobs. The new bridge will address some of the transportation challenges we face in the north, and we are very excited to see it become a reality.” Debbie Jabbour, Peace River MLA

“In 2018 we will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the opening of the Peace River bridge. As the economy of the Town and region have grown, transportation has become a critical component of the area’s continued growth. We welcome the twinning of the bridge and the opportunities it represents, not only in terms of construction jobs but also its role as an essential link for the area. The new bridge will increase not only emergency access for all residents but also provide a vital transportation corridor to facilitate development in the north.” Tom Tarpey, Mayor of Peace River

