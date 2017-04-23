Major Investment in Alberta Highway Projects will Provide Safer, More Efficient Travel Across the Province

Modern and efficient highways are crucial to encouraging and supporting economic activity, facilitating trade, and creating good-paying, middle-class jobs.

The governments of Canada and Alberta are investing in well-planned infrastructure that will make it easier to move people and products across the country, while supporting sustained economic growth and productivity for years to come.

Amarjeet Sohi, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Brian Mason, Alberta Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Transportation, have announced funding for 10 bundled highway rehabilitation and improvement projects in Alberta, totalling 96 subcomponent construction projects across the province.

The federal government is providing funding for up to 50 per cent of eligible costs for these projects — nearly $255 million — and the Government of Alberta is investing more than $279 million. The projects have a combined total estimated cost of $535 million.

Highways form the backbone of the provincial transportation network and support national, provincial and regional economic activity. When the roads, bridges and intersections that make up this network are properly maintained, there is less wear and tear on vehicles, better traffic flow, and reduced future maintenance costs. These investments will help businesses across agricultural, manufacturing and resource industries access local, regional, national and international markets, while making it safer and more efficient for all highway travellers.

“The Government of Canada’s investments in trade and transportation infrastructure will build stronger, more efficient transportation corridors to regional and international markets and help Canadian business to compete, grow, and create more jobs for Canada’s middle class. These investments in highway infrastructure across Alberta will support economic growth and provide safer and more efficient transportation routes for Canadians.” Amarjeet Sohi, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“By working with our federal counterparts, we are able to do even more to improve highways, connect communities and enhance the movement of goods and services across Alberta. This joint investment supports nearly 100 road and bridge projects from Taber to Peace River and dozens of communities in between as we work to make lives better right across the province.” Brian Mason, Alberta Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Transportation

“These infrastructure projects will help keep Albertans working at a time when the heavy construction industry is struggling with spending cuts in the energy and residential sectors. The projects will also pay long-term dividends by supporting new economic growth while reducing congestion and increasing safety for Albertans.” Jim Rivait, CEO of the Alberta Roadbuilders & Heavy Construction Association

Quick facts

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure and transportation that supports trade and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

Budget 2017 proposes over $10.1 billion in trade and transportation projects across Canada. This amount includes $5 billion that will be available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

The Government of Alberta’s Budget 2017 four-year Capital Plan invests $29.5 billion in critical infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, roads, bridges and clean water projects.

Alberta Transportation’s four-year, $7-billion-plus Capital Plan includes over $5 billion for work on the province’s 31,400-kilometre provincial highway network.

Backgrounder

The Governments of Canada and Alberta support ten major highway rehabilitation projects

All 10 project bundles, comprised of 96 subcomponent construction projects, announced today were approved under the Highways and Roads category of the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component – National and Regional Projects. Under the program, the Government of Canada is contributing up to 50 percent—nearly $255 million—of total eligible costs and the Government of Alberta is investing more than $279 million.

Highway 2 Project Bundle

This bundle involves the improvement of eight components along Highway 2 (QEII), a core route on the National Highway System that links Edmonton to Calgary. Approximately 113 kilometres of the highway will be repaved, and a new southbound lane will be added in Leduc County to address congestion issues. Highway 2 is part of the CANAMEX Trade Corridor, linking Canada to the United States and Mexico. The natural gas, oil, agricultural and forestry industries all rely on Highway 2 to support operations. The Government of Canada will contribute up to $18,308,500 for this project and the Government of Alberta will invest $22,496,500. The bundle of eight components has a total estimated cost of $40,805,000.

Location Component Subtype Leduc County HWY 2: Grade, Base, Pave: Added SB Lane, Hwy 2 between 41st Ave and Hwy 19. New construction Ponoka County HWY 2: Overlay: Hwy 53 – Hwy 13 (NBL & SBL selective). Rehabilitation Ponoka County HWY 2: Overlay: 1 Km N of Hwy 2A (S) – 4 km S of Hwy 53. Rehabilitation M.D. Spirit River No. 133 HWY 2: Overlay: 14 Km S of Hwy 49 – Hwy 49. Rehabilitation Mountain View County HWY 2: Overlay: 0.5 km north of Hwy 27 to Hwy 590. Rehabilitation Northern Sunrise County HWY 2: Overlay: 6 Km S of Hwy 688 – 1 Km N of Hwy 688 selective. Rehabilitation Sturgeon County HWY 2: Overlay: 3 Km N of Hwy 633 – Hwy 37 selective (incl. Hwy 37 interchange). Rehabilitation Sturgeon County HWY 2: Overlay: Hwy 37 – 2 Km N of Hwy 642. Rehabilitation

Highway 43 Project Bundle

Highway 43 is part of the CANAMEX Trade Corridor and is a crucial trade route for the natural resources industries in Northwest Alberta. This bundle involves repaving approximately 53 kilometres along the highway, as well as nearly 24 kilometres of final paving work. The Government of Canada is contributing up to $13,349,500 for this project and the Government of Alberta will invest $14,612,500. The bundle of six components has a total estimated cost of $27,962,000.

Location Component Subtype IR Sturgeon Lake #154 23.9km Final Pave: Sturgeon Lake IR (W. of W Bdry – E Bdry). New Construction (Final Pave) IR Sturgeon Lake #154 16.1km Overlay: W of Sturgeon Lake IR to E of Sturgeon Lake IR (W of Valleyview). Rehabilitation M.D. Greenview No. 16 20.8km Overlay: 7 Km E of Hwy 670 – 2 Km E of Hwy 736. Rehabilitation M.D. Greenview No. 16 9.2km Overlay: 5 km W of Hwy 49 – Hwy 49 (EBL & WBL). Rehabilitation Town of Whitecourt 4.3km Overlay: Athabasca (West bound lane) to Hwy 32. Rehabilitation Town of Whitecourt 2.8km Overlay: Athabasca (East bound lane) to Hwy 32. Rehabilitation

Highway 63 Project Bundle

This bundle includes three subcomponents: replacing two culverts with a new bridge over the Hangingstone River southbound on Highway 63, and second-stage paving on two sections of Highway 63—one near the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Fort McMurray) and one in Athabasca County near the Town of Grassland. Part of Canada’s National Highway System, Highway 63 is the main road through Fort McMurray where it serves travellers commuting to and from Northern Alberta and is vital to supporting Alberta’s oil sands. The Government of Canada is contributing up to $29,883,000 for this project and the Government of Alberta is investing $31,160,000. The project, comprised of three bundled components, has a total estimated cost of $61,043,000.

Location Description Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Replacement of two culverts with a new bridge over the Hangingstone River for the southbound lanes on Highway 63 (including road and toe berm construction work) Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Highway overlay (approximately 6.5 km) Athabasca County Highway overlay (approximately 49 km)

Northern Alberta Highway Rehabilitation Project Bundle

This bundle consists of 13 highway rehabilitation components that total approximately 228 kilometres of overlay on various segments of highways north of Highway 16, in addition to one component that involves approximately 5.1 kilometres of grade widening and intersection improvements in Sturgeon County. The Government of Canada is contributing up to $45,776,500 for this project and the Government of Alberta is investing up to $50,961,000, including up to $750,000 in municipal contributions. The bundle of 14 components has a total estimated cost of $96,738,000.

Location Component Description Lac Ste Anne Highway 37: Overlay: Highway 43 – 1 km East of Highway 44 This component entails 19.9km of overlay Westlock Highway 44: Overlay: 1 km North of Highway 642 – Town of Westlock This component entails 37.1km of overlay Sturgeon County Highway 825: Grade Widening: Highway 37 – Boysdale Road (includes intersection improvements) This component entails 5.1km of grade widening Parkland County Highway 770: Overlay: Highway 627 – Highway 43 This component entails 13.7km of overlay Yellowhead County Highway 40: Overlay: Highway 16 – North of Berland Rivers (Portions within this boundary) This component entails 17.9km of overlay Yellowhead County Highway 16: Overlay: 8 km East of Highway 32 – 4 km West of Highway 751 This component entails 13.8km of overlay Yellowhead County Highway 16: Overlay: West of Highway 753 – Highway 753 This component entails 1.5km of overlay Yellowhead County Highway 32: Overlay: Highway 16 – 4 km North of Highway 748 This component entails 21.1km of overlay Woodlands County Highway 32: Overlay: 11 km North of Park Access Road 142 – 22 km South of Town of Swan Hills This component entails 21.3km of overlay M.D. Bonnyville Highway 41: Overlay: Highway 28 (Bonnyville) – North of Highway 28 This component entails 9.5km of overlay Fairview Highway 732: Overlay: Highway 2 – 6 km South of Highway 685 This component entails 17.2km of overlay M.D. Bonnyville Highway 657: Overlay: 19 km East Highway 41 – Highway 659 This component entails 19.7km of overlay Vermilion River Highway 897: Overlay: Highway 45 – Highway 646 (Portions within this boundary) This component entails 18.4km of overlay Yellowhead County Highway 22: Overlay: Highway 16A – 16 km South of Highway 647 This component entails 17km of overlay

Peace Region Highway Rehabilitation Project Bundle (2018)

Seven highway components spanning five municipalities in Northern Alberta will be repaved as part of this project. This adds up to approximately 122 kilometres of improved highway in Saddle Hills, the County of Northern Lights, the County of Grande Prairie No. 1, the M.D. Spirit River No. 133 and Saddle Hills County. The Government of Canada is contributing up to $16,279,000 for this project and the Government of Alberta is investing $16,707,000. The bundle of seven components has a total estimated cost of $32,986,000.

Location Component Description Saddle Hills Highway 49: Overlay: 13 Km West of Highway 719 – 9 Km East of Highway 719 This component entails of 22.9km of overlay County of Northern Lights Highway 986: Overlay: Highway 743 – Highway 688 (Portions within) This component entails 17.8km of overlay County of Grande Prairie No. 1 Highway 668: Overlay: Highway 40 – 2 Km West of City of Grande Prairie This component entails 3.4km of overlay County of Grande Prairie No. 1 Highway 40: Overlay: 1 Km North of Highway 666 – 2 Km North of Highway 668 (Portions within) This component entails 6.4km of overlay M.D. Spirit River no. 133 Highway 49: Overlay: 1 Km East of Town of Spirit River – Highway 2 (Portions within) This component entails 6.7km of overlay County of Northern Lights Highway 35: Overlay: 10 Km North of Highway 689 – Highway 691 This component entails 32.7km of overlay Saddle Hills County Highway 49: Overlay: 18 Km West of Highway 725 – 2 Km West of Highway 727 This component entails 31.9km of overlay

Central Alberta Pavement and Rehabilitation Project Bundle (2018)

This bundle includes rehabilitation work on nine highways north of Red Deer and south of Cold Lake. The 10 components include more than 166 kilometres of highway repaving throughout Central Alberta and nearly 38 kilometres of grade widening in Parkland County. The Government of Canada is contributing up to $38,617,500 for this project and the Government of Alberta is investing $39,313,500. The bundle of 10 components has a total estimated cost of $77,931,000.

Location Component Description Yellowhead County Highway 40: Overlay: 3km North of Park Access Road 123 – 42km North of Park Access Road 123 This component entails 39.2km of overlay Parkland County Highway 22: Overlay: North of Drayton Village – Highway 16 This component entails 37.9km of grade widening Sturgeon County Highway 825: Overlay: 2km North of City of Fort Saskatchewan – Highway 643 This component entails 9.2km of overlay Thorhild County Highway 831: Overlay: Highway 661 – Highway 63 This component entails 29.9km of overlay Clearwater County Highway 22: Overlay: 1km North of Highway 53 – Highway 13 (22.26 C1 0.900 – 26.853) This component entails 26km of overlay Sturgeon County Highway 803: Overlay: Highway 28 – 2km North of Highway 28 This component entails 1.9km of overlay Athabasca County Highway 663: Overlay: 3km West of Highway 827 – Highway 63 This component entails 22.9km of overlay Lamont County Highway 38: Overlay: 1.7km East of Highway 830 – Highway 45 This component entails 4.9km of overlay Camrose County Highway 21: Overlay: Highway 13 – 2km North of Highway 616 This component entails 15.5km of overlay M.D. of Bonnyville No. 87 Highway 55: Overlay: Highway 892 – City of Cold Lake This component entails 16.8km of overlay

Southern Alberta Highway Rehabilitation Project Bundle (2017)

Approximately 123 kilometres of highway segments in Southern Alberta will be repaved as part of this bundle, in addition to approximately 10 kilometres of grade widening work in Leduc County. The Government of Canada is contributing up to $17,350,500 for this project and the Government of Alberta is investing $19,382,500. The bundle of 10 components has a total estimated cost of $36,733,000.

Location Component Description Strathcona County Highway 628: Overlay: Anthony Henday Drive – 3 km East of Highway 216 This component entails 3.8km of overlay Leduc County Highway 625: Overlay: 3 km East of Highway 2 – Highway 21 This component entails 17km of overlay Leduc County Highway 814: Overlay: Highway 623 – Highway 625 This component entails 10.1km of grade widening MD of Provost Highway 13: Overlay: Highway 881 – Highway 884 This component entails 21.4km of overlay Town of Ponoka Highway 53: Overlay: West of Highway 2 – Highway 2A This component entails 6km of overlay Parkland County Highway 627: Overlay: 6 km West of Highway 770 – Highway 770 This component entails 5.5km of overlay Town of Stony Plain Highway 628: Overlay: Town of Stoney Plain – 6 km East of Highway 779 This component entails 6.1km of overlay MD Foothills Highway 762: Overlay: Highway 549 – Highway 22 This component entails 22.2km of overlay County of Minburn Highway 36: Overlay: South of Highway 16 – 16 This component entails 18.7km of overlay County of Vermillion River Highway 41: Overlay: 1 km South of Highway 833 – 3 km North of Highway 619 This component entails 22.4km of overlay

Southern Alberta Pavement and Rehabilitation Project Bundle (2018)

This bundle consists of 20 components which will result in more than 264 kilometres of repaved highway segments across 16 municipalities in Southern Alberta. The vast majority of the work will occur in the 2018 construction season. The Government of Canada is contributing up to $30,851,000 for this project and the Government of Alberta is investing $34,213,000. The bundle of 20 components has a total estimated cost of $65,064,000.

Location Component Description Clearwater County Highway 598: Overlay: Highway 11A – Highway 761 (Portions within) 23.1 km of overlay County of Paintearth No. 18 Highway 12: Overlay: 1 km East of Highway 855 – Highway 36 22.1 km of overlay Camrose County Highway 13: Overlay: 1 km East of Highway 21 – City of Camrose 2.5km of overlay Special Area 2 Highway 36: Overlay: 7 Km South of Highway 577 – Highway 9 20.4 km of overlay Beaver County Highway 26: Overlay: 6 Km West of Highway 855 – 3 km West of Highway 857 16.4 km of overlay Rocky View County Highway 766: Overlay: Highway 1A – Highway 567 10.9 km of overlay Parkland County Highway 22: Overlay: South of Highway 16 (portions within) including 2 small segments on 16/22 interchange) 1.1 km of overlay M.D. of Taber Highway 3: Overlay: 1 km West of Highway 3A – Town of Taber (Portions within) 14.6 km of overlay IR Blood #148 Highway 2: Overlay: Highway 5 – 1 km North of Highway 505 16.7 km of overlay County of Newell Highway 544: Overlay: Highway 873 – 5 km East of Highway 876 20.8 km of overlay County of Newell Highway 550: Overlay: Highway 36 – Highway 873 3.8 km of overlay County of Warner no.5 Highway 4: Overlay: 2 km North of Town of Milk River – Highway 36 13.4 km of overlay Kananaskis Improvement District Highway 40: Peter Lougheed Park Access – Highway 1A 25.6 km of overlay M.D. of Ranchland No.66 Highway 22: Overlay: PAR 152 – 5 km South of Highway 540 20 km of overlay County of Newell Highway 873: Overlay: 1 km North of Highway 25296 – Highway 550 14.5 km of overlay County of Wetaskiwin No.10 Highway 22: Overlay: 13 – 5 km South of Highway 616 14.7 km of overlay Rocky View County Highway 567 – Highway 574 (772:02 C1 11.510 – 31.067 19.6 km of overlay Town of Bowden East of Highway 587:02 to Highway 587:03 (2A:14 C1 32.613 – 33.063 0.4 km of overlay Town of Taber Highway 36: Overlay: Highway 3 – Town of Taber (portions within) 0.1 km of overlay County of Paintearth No. 18 Highway 36: Overlay: 5 Km South of Highway 12 – 2 km South of Highway 12 3.5 km of overlay

Intersection and Reconstruction Project Bundle

This project involves work on intersections along five highways in Alberta: upgrades to intersections on Highway 660 in the Municipal District of Bonnyville and Highway 37 in Sturgeon County; a climbing lane upgrade on Highway 13 in Flagstaff County; a highway and intersection reconstruction in the Town of Stony Plain on Highway 779; and the construction of a roundabout on Highway 39 in Leduc County. These enhancements will increase the capacity of the intersections, enhance traffic flow and improve safety. The Government of Canada is contributing up to $25,835,000 for this project and the Government of Alberta is investing $27,302,000. The bundle of five components has a total estimated cost of $53,137,000.

Location Component Description M.D. of Bonnyville No. 87 HWY 660: INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT: Hwy 660/882 Intersection Improvement Upgrade of intersection (taper length) Sturgeon County HWY 37: INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT: Major Intersection Improvement / Realignment at Hwy 37/825/15 (W of Ft Saskatchewan) Major Upgrade of intersection (taper length, turn radius etc.) Flagstaff County HWY 13: CLIMBING LANE: 3 Km E of Hwy 881 – 3 Km E of Hardisty (EB) Upgrade climbing lane Town of Stony Plain HWY 779: RECONSTRUCT: Hwy 628 – 47th Ave (Town of Stony Plain) Highway and intersection reconstruction Leduc County HWY 39: INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT: Highway 39 and 60 (roundabout) Construction of a roundabout

Bridge Renewal Project Bundle

The Bridge Renewal project involves 13 infrastructure components across Alberta. Work includes a bridge replacement and road re-alignment in Starland County; the widening of two culverts in Sturgeon County; bridge work in Rocky View County, Crowsnest Pass and Sturgeon County; and culvert replacements in five different Alberta municipalities. Rehabilitating and replacing bridges and culverts improves the reliability and safety of the transportation system. The Government of Canada is contributing up to $18,681,434 for this project and the Government of Alberta is investing $23,317,566. The bundle of 13 components has a total estimated cost of $41,999,000.