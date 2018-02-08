Major Milestone for Fort McMurray Continuing Care

Construction will begin this spring on the Willow Square Continuing Care Centre, a new state-of-the-art facility for Fort McMurray and area residents.

The project, expected to open in spring 2020, will have room for 144 beds and deliver various levels of supportive living, long-term care and palliative care.

“Our government continues to live up to our promises and the construction of this innovative facility is another step in building much-needed infrastructure in communities across Alberta. The centre will provide residents with the care they need in a comfortable, home-like setting.” ~Sandra Jansen, Minister of Infrastructure

Pomerleau Inc. and S2 Architecture have been selected to design and build the Willow Square Continuing Care Centre. Construction is set to begin in the spring and is expected to support 240 jobs. Once complete, the $110-million project will meet the needs of the community well into the future.

“Albertans have told us how important it is to be able to live close to friends and family. This new facility will do just that. Providing a range of care options will ensure Fort McMurray seniors can continue living in the heart of their community as their needs change. This is just another way we’re strengthening the public services Alberta families rely on.” ~Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health

“We are excited that construction will soon begin on this much-anticipated facility. The Willow Square Continuing Care Centre offers an opportunity for residents who have been instrumental to the growth of this community to remain here as they retire and age.” ~Don Scott, mayor, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

The facility design supports residents through a family-oriented concept that includes a playground and intergenerational park so the centre will be connected to the local community. A series of pathways will ensure barrier-free access to local transit and other amenities.

“Willow Square is a long-overdue project that will keep our seniors in town and not force some of them to leave town. It will keep them at home where they want to be and will move seniors from the hospital to a more home-like environment. Fort McMurray and area seniors are very excited to see this project get started.” ~Joan Furber, president, Golden Years Society

Alberta Health Services will operate the new facility and deliver a number of programs and services including:

main street services (café, library, chapel, auditorium, etc.)

home care

Northern Lights Bridges program

support services

resident spaces

“This is an important project for Fort McMurray. We know there is a need for more continuing care spaces in Fort McMurray and, when opened, this new facility will provide care for seniors and clients for years to come. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Alberta Infrastructure, Alberta Health and the Municipality of Wood Buffalo on this project.” ~Murray Crawford, senior operating officer, Northern Lights Regional Health Centre, Alberta Health Services

The building design also uses modern technology that will lessen energy demand and reduce its footprint on the environment.