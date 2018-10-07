Make your School's Environmental Dream Project a Reality! - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta Emerald Foundation believes in inspiring the next generation of eco-heroes by supporting Alberta’s young people (aged 25 and under) in their environmental efforts. With funds from founding program sponsors, and other sponsors and individual donors, the Alberta Emerald Foundation provides micro-grants of up to $500 to youth-led and youth-targeted environmental projects and initiatives. The Alberta Emerald Foundation intends to allocate over 100 Youth Environmental Engagement Grants each year.
Applications can be submitted in the following categories:
GREEN BUILDERS
For the development of new green spaces, or the enhancement and improvement of existing ones. Includes community gardens, outdoor classrooms, and urban naturalization projects.
GREEN SCHOLARS
For educational experiences that result in environmental learning, inspiration, and personal/professional development. Includes presentations, experiments, field trips.
GREEN ENERGIZERS
For the initiation of renewable energy or energy conservation projects, or the enhancement and improvement of existing ones. One exemplary recipient receives additional funding through the Energy Efficiency Champion Award, presented at the Emerald Awards.
GREEN GUARDIANS (PRESENTED BY ABCRC)
For the protection and/or restoration and/or maintenance of natural habitats and areas. Also for the creation of new recycling or composting programs, or the enhancement and improvement of existing ones.
Learn more about the Youth Environmental Engagement Grant Program and submit your application.
CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR SEPTEMBER RECIPIENTS
On behalf of everyone at the AEF and our program sponsors, we wish you all the best with your projects!