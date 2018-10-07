Make your School's Environmental Dream Project a Reality! - Gateway Gazette

Make your School’s Environmental Dream Project a Reality!

By Contributor

Oct 07

The Alberta Emerald Foundation believes in inspiring the next generation of eco-heroes by supporting Alberta’s young people (aged 25 and under) in their environmental efforts. With funds from founding program sponsors, and other sponsors and individual donors, the Alberta Emerald Foundation provides micro-grants of up to $500 to youth-led and youth-targeted environmental projects and initiatives. The Alberta Emerald Foundation intends to allocate over 100 Youth Environmental Engagement Grants each year.


Applications can be submitted in the following categories:

GREEN BUILDERS
For the development of new green spaces, or the enhancement and improvement of existing ones. Includes community gardens, outdoor classrooms, and urban naturalization projects.

GREEN SCHOLARS
For educational experiences that result in environmental learning, inspiration, and personal/professional development. Includes presentations, experiments, field trips.

GREEN ENERGIZERS 
For the initiation of renewable energy or energy conservation projects, or the enhancement and improvement of existing ones. One exemplary recipient receives additional funding through the Energy Efficiency Champion Award, presented at the Emerald Awards.

GREEN GUARDIANS (PRESENTED BY ABCRC)
For the protection and/or restoration and/or maintenance of natural habitats and areas. Also for the creation of new recycling or composting programs, or the enhancement and improvement of existing ones.

Learn more about the Youth Environmental Engagement Grant Program and submit your application.

 CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR SEPTEMBER RECIPIENTS

  • Bow Valley High School in Cochrane for Bow Valley Greenhouse
  • Brightview School in Edmonton for Gimme 5!
  • Cappy Smart Elementary in Edmonton for Natural Resources and Waste Management
  • CW Perry Middle School in Airdrie for Landfill Reduction Initiative
  • Malmo Pre-Kindergarten in Edmonton for Edmonton Zoo Outreach Programme Visit
  • St. Paul Regional High School for #ChargerWars (At Home)
  • Vegreville Composite High School for Courtyard Revitalization
  • Wabamun School in Wabamun for Conversion of Farmland to Solar Farm Investigation

On behalf of everyone at the AEF and our program sponsors, we wish you all the best with your projects!

Leave a Comment:

