Making Alberta Inclusive and Barrier Free

Fourteen members have either been appointed or reappointed to the Premier’s Council on the Status of Persons with Disabilities.
Minister Irfan Sabir (far left), MLA Renaud (back row, right) and the members of the Premier’s Council on the Status of Persons with Disabilities.
The council advises government from a disability perspective on how to ensure programs, services and communication tools are inclusive and accessible for those with varying abilities.
The members were selected for their understanding of the concerns and priorities of Albertans with disabilities and their strong connections to the community. In providing input to government, they help to ensure that people with disabilities are considered and involved in the development and implementation of programs and services.
“The Premier’s Council on the Status of Person with Disabilities ensures that the voices of people with varying abilities are included in the life of the province. I thank the council for their unique and critical insights, and their commitment and leadership to this important cause. I look forward to working with them as they help us improve the lives of people with varying abilities across Alberta.”
Sheila Serup will serve as chair. Marie Renaud, MLA for St. Albert, will serve as a member and deputy chair. All members will serve terms until June 30, 2020.
The council members are:
Cheryl Cunningham-Burns
Alison Cutknife
Stephanie Myrick
Shino Nakane
Ann Nicol
Neil Pierce
Nabeel Ramji
Inara Samoylove
Cathy Smith
Cam Tait
D. John te Linde
Regan Treewater-Lipes
Darby Lee Young
“I am pleased to work with these dedicated individuals who are so passionate about advocating for people with disabilities in Alberta. Our goal is to help improve the well-being of people with disabilities, their families and communities by advising government about decisions that directly impact them.”
Quick facts
The council advises, reports to and makes recommendations to the government to ensure full and equal participation of Albertans with disabilities.
Members engage with the disability community and communicate their ideas, opinions and concerns to government and the broader community.
Members also work with governments, community organizations and other stakeholders toward solutions that support inclusion and accessibility for people with disabilities across the province.
In 2016-17, the council offered advice on 30 policies to 15 government departments and 32 stakeholders.