Making Alberta Inclusive and Barrier Free

Fourteen members have either been appointed or reappointed to the Premier’s Council on the Status of Persons with Disabilities.

The council advises government from a disability perspective on how to ensure programs, services and communication tools are inclusive and accessible for those with varying abilities.

The members were selected for their understanding of the concerns and priorities of Albertans with disabilities and their strong connections to the community. In providing input to government, they help to ensure that people with disabilities are considered and involved in the development and implementation of programs and services.

“The Premier’s Council on the Status of Person with Disabilities ensures that the voices of people with varying abilities are included in the life of the province. I thank the council for their unique and critical insights, and their commitment and leadership to this important cause. I look forward to working with them as they help us improve the lives of people with varying abilities across Alberta.” Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

Sheila Serup will serve as chair. Marie Renaud, MLA for St. Albert, will serve as a member and deputy chair. All members will serve terms until June 30, 2020.

The council members are:

Cheryl Cunningham-Burns

Alison Cutknife

Stephanie Myrick

Shino Nakane

Ann Nicol

Neil Pierce

Nabeel Ramji

Inara Samoylove

Cathy Smith

Cam Tait

D. John te Linde

Regan Treewater-Lipes

Darby Lee Young

“I am pleased to work with these dedicated individuals who are so passionate about advocating for people with disabilities in Alberta. Our goal is to help improve the well-being of people with disabilities, their families and communities by advising government about decisions that directly impact them.” Marie Renaud, MLA for St. Albert, Deputy Chair, Premier’s Council on the Status of Persons with Disabilities

Quick facts