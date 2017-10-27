Making Government Internships More Inclusive

A new recruitment process will connect Albertans with disabilities to government internships so they can gain the skills and experience they need to get good jobs.

For the first time, the government is partnering with community organizations that specialize in disability employment services to recruit interns and ensure they have the physical, emotional and mental supports they need to actively engage in the workplace.

“Like all Albertans, people with varying abilities make exceptional contributions to their workplaces and communities. Unfortunately, they are still under-represented in the workforce in Alberta, and more needs to be done to ensure that they are supported by their managers and co-workers. This campaign will help us learn from our community partners and leading organizations about how to build inclusive, diverse and respectful workplaces and make life better for Albertans with disabilities.” ~Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

Community groups such as Prospect: The Worx, EmployAbilities and Calgary Alternative Employment Services will help promote the positions, reaching out to prospective applicants and providing advice on the types of workplace supports the interns might require.

Twenty successful candidates will be placed in 12-month positions in a variety of areas, including administrative, financial, research and program service roles.

“This internship program at the Government of Alberta is an important way to promote inclusivity and accommodation. Through our work, we have seen first-hand that employers who openly and enthusiastically accommodate their employees and give them the tools they need to succeed have a distinct competitive advantage.” ~Lindsay Hextall, director of Employer Services, Prospect

For more information, and to apply for one of the internship positions, please visit jobs.alberta.ca. The internship postings will also be available through all disability resource centres within publicly funded post-secondary institutions. The application deadline is Nov. 17, 2017 and interviews will take place throughout December.

Background

Alberta officially recognized October as Disability Employment Awareness Month for the first time in provincial history on Oct. 4, 2017.

Through Alberta Learning Information System (ALIS), Albertans with disabilities can access online career, learning and employment resources and supports.

This is the second time the government has offered an internship program for people with disabilities, first time with community partners.