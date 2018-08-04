Making Hunting More Affordable for Seniors - Gateway Gazette

Alberta’s new hunting regulations will better manage and track species health, provide new hunting opportunities and introduce a seniors’ discount on hunting licences.

Hunting plays an important role in Alberta’s wildlife management and conservation efforts, with special hunting opportunities promoted every year. With the new pricing structure, Alberta will have one of the lowest-cost game-bird and white-tailed deer hunting licences for seniors of any province.

“Not only is hunting part of Alberta’s cultural heritage; it’s a major economic driver and a wonderful pastime for thousands of Albertans. This year, our government is proud to offer new elk- and deer-hunting opportunities, strengthen existing mentorship programs for youth, and support seniors living on fixed incomes by reducing the cost of hunting licences.” ~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

This fall, the prices for seniors hunting licences will be:

$8.25 for a combination wildlife certificate and bird game permit, down from $44.02

$8.25 for a white-tailed deer licence, down from $39.95

$12 for partner licences for senior Albertan hunters

As part of the introduction of these reduced-cost licences for seniors, the Government of Alberta will partner with the Alberta Hunter Education Instructors’ Association (AHEIA) to create mentorship opportunities for seniors to pass along their experience and expertise to a new generation of hunters.

“Supporting high-quality mentorship programs helps lifelong hunters connect and share their skills with youth who are interested in hunting, but don’t know where to start. As Alberta’s leader in providing conservation and hunter education programs, AHEIA is excited to expand our partnership with the government to support the next generation of hunters.” ~Robert Gruszecki, president, Alberta Hunter Education Instructors’ Association

The new hunting regulations will require more extensive testing for Chronic Wasting Disease, closely align bear baiting season with hibernation patterns, provide more opportunities for cougar hunting and increase the number of tags available for elk and deer to help manage populations near settled areas.

“At Lethbridge Fish and Game Association, we believe that every generation should be able to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors and share in conserving its wonders forever. Our members are excited to see more opportunities for elk and mule deer in southern Alberta, and we applaud the government for reducing the cost of hunting licences for seniors and encouraging greater partnerships that promote responsible hunting and education to Alberta’s youth.” ~Rick Blakeley, past president and range operator, Lethbridge Fish and Game Association

Alberta is one of the only places in North America in which hunting continues to increase in popularity. More than 120,000 Albertans purchased a hunting licence last year, up from 110,000 in 2014-15. More than 18,500 hunting licence holders are aged 65 or older.

Quick Facts