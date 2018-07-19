Making Post-secondary Education More Inclusive - Gateway Gazette

The government is helping more people with disabilities reach their full potential by expanding inclusive education programming to two more Alberta institutions.

The province is providing more than $575,000 to help Inclusion Alberta support six students at the University of Lethbridge and Portage College. These two institutions are joining 18 others who already offer inclusive education opportunities to students with developmental disabilities.

“Our government is committed to ensuring more Albertans with disabilities have access to post-secondary education. We are proud to partner with Inclusion Alberta and expand this program to help more students achieve their goals and dreams.” ~Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services and Acting Minister of Seniors and Housing

Students with disabilities gain experience by doing the same assignments, practicums and exams as their peers, but with the added support of classmates and inclusive post-secondary facilitators. Students who participate in the Inclusive Post-Secondary Education program also have support when involved in extracurricular activities and students’ associations.

“We’re elated that the Ministry of Community and Social Services has agreed to fund Inclusion Alberta to develop new, inclusive post-secondary education initiatives in partnership with the University of Lethbridge and Portage College. As my son had the opportunity for an inclusive education at school and university, I know the amazing difference these new opportunities will offer young adults with developmental disabilities in realizing their future aspirations.” ~Barb MacIntyre, president, Inclusion Alberta

The funding for Inclusion Alberta’s Inclusive Post-Secondary Education program brings the total number of participating universities and colleges to 20 – making Alberta a world leader in supporting inclusive post-secondary education for people with developmental disabilities.

“The University of Lethbridge is committed to removing barriers for students seeking a post-secondary experience. We know that education changes lives and communities and today’s investment goes a long way in creating a brighter future for our students, city and province.” ~Andy Hakin, acting president, University of Lethbridge

“Portage College is happy to be a partner in a program that changes how post-secondary institutions support the learning needs of all community members. The funding provided by the GOA will allow Portage College to support the learners in receiving an exceptional learning experience at our St. Paul campus.” ~Nancy Broadbent, interim president and CEO, Portage College

Institutions already offering inclusive education opportunities