Man Wanted on Multiple Domestic Warrants - Gateway Gazette

The Calgary Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a man who is wanted on warrants in connection with several serious domestic incidents.

Philip Prince AFOLABI, 27, of Calgary, is wanted on 43 outstanding warrants, including warrants for sexual assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, overcoming resistance by choking, criminal harassment, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a controlled substance and multiple breaches of court orders and an emergency protection order.

The incidents occurred in the spring, and AFOLABI was recently released on bail while awaiting trial. He has since disappeared and investigators from the Domestic Conflict Unit have been working to locate him, but have not succeeded. It is hoped a member of the public will know where he can be found.

Due to the domestic nature of the charges, no further information about the alleged offences can be released to protect the privacy of the victim.

AFOLABI is described as 5’9” tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org